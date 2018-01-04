Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GoTech Group plc - Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:42pm CET

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: GOTECH GROUP PLC ORD 0.1P
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Exeter, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name BNY (OCS) Nominees Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 03/01/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 04/01/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.48% - 5.48% 235,304,535
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 9.54% - 9.54%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BPT23R97 12,895,000 5.48%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 12,895,000 5.48%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion Exeter, England
Date of completion 04/01/2018

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:58a EMIRATES NBD BANK : Growth in UAE's private sector at 34-month high
11:57a RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. : Distribution Payment Date
11:57a BARING EMERGING EUROPE : Transaction in Own Shares
11:57a International Directory of Generics Companies 2018 Featuring 2,000 Generics Companies & 4,000 Senior Generics Pharmaceutical Personnel - Research and Markets
11:56a UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Introduces New Specialized Studies Program in Nonprofit Management
11:56a Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Purchase of its First Tranche of Crypto Currency Groestlcoin
11:54a AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Holdings in Company
11:54a WINTER IS SHOWING NO MERCY : Tips to Stay Safe, Warm
11:54a PROXAMA : TR1 Notification of Major Holding
11:54a SCIENCE : announces that based on interim analysis, IDMC recommended the continuation of the masitinib phase 3 study in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis with no requirement to increase the study sample size
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.