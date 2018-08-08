Golden Gate Capital : to Make Majority Investment in Aperio Group

Aperio Group, LLC (“Aperio” or “the Firm”), a research-based investment management firm, today announced that Golden Gate Capital (“Golden Gate”), a leading private equity investment firm, has acquired a majority equity interest stake in the Firm. Upon closing, Aperio will continue to be led by its founders, Patrick Geddes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Tax Economist, and Paul Solli, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Mr. Geddes and Mr. Solli will each retain a significant ownership stake in Aperio.

Aperio designs and manages highly customized public equity portfolio solutions in separately managed accounts to meet the specific goals of advisors and their clients, specializing in three practice areas: Active Tax Management, Factor Tilts, and Socially Responsive Indexing/ESG. Through advanced processes, investor-focused portfolio construction research, and sophisticated technology, Aperio offers a level of customization unmatched in the industry. The Firm was founded in 1999 and currently has $27 billion in assets under management.

Mr. Geddes said, “The Aperio team is excited to partner with Golden Gate to continue executing on our core strategy of creating highly personalized portfolios for our extensive network of advisors and clients. After evaluating our options and holding extensive discussions, we became confident that Golden Gate is the right partner for Aperio. Golden Gate’s unique perpetual structure, as well as its emphasis on long-term relationships and desire to maintain Aperio’s culture, provide an excellent way for Aperio to continue serving its clients with the same level of customization and consulting.”

Rob Little, a Managing Director at Golden Gate, said, “We have long admired the client-focused and customized solutions-oriented culture that Aperio has perfected over nearly 20 years. Patrick, Paul, and the entire Aperio team have built an unparalleled model in asset management and client service. We are thrilled to support them as they continue to build their business by emphasizing low-fee, tax-aware solutions supported by top-notch client service, customization, and consulting support.”

UBS Investment Bank acted as financial advisor to Aperio Group, LLC.

About Aperio Group, LLC

Aperio Group, LLC, based in Sausalito, California, is a pioneer in designing and managing custom portfolios to deliver targeted risk factors or ESG (environmental, social, and governance) values customized to a client’s specific tax situation. As an investment manager, Aperio works with both taxable and tax-exempt investors across a broad range of US and international strategies. For more information, visit www.aperiogroup.com. Form ADV Part 2A, which contains complete information regarding the Firm’s services and fees, can be obtained at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any types of securities.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital under management. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Representative financial services investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Angel Island Capital Management, LLC, Pluribus Labs, LLC, Nassau Reinsurance Group, Green Street Advisors, and Makena Capital Management, LLC. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.

The information contained within this press release was carefully compiled from sources Aperio believes to be reliable, but we cannot guarantee accuracy. We provide this information with the understanding that we are not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, or tax services. In particular, none of the examples should be considered advice tailored to the needs of any specific investor. We recommend that all investors seek out the services of competent professionals in any of the aforementioned areas. With respect to the description of any investment strategies, simulations, or investment recommendations, we cannot provide any assurances that they will perform as expected and as described in our materials. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Every investment program has the potential for loss as well as gain.

