Golden Growers Cooperative : GGC Board Allocates 2017 Income, Announces Payment to Retire Equity Credit

02/04/2018 | 08:55pm CET

On February 3, 2018, after review of the 2017 end of year financial and income statements, the Board of Directors allocated income of $8,276,784 to the members of Golden Growers Cooperative. The Board also approved the retirement of a portion of allocated equity credit in an amount of $0.161 per patronized bushel for a total of $2,493,967. This payment represents 30% of 2017 allocated income as required by the bylaws of Golden Growers Cooperative.

Payments are anticipated to be issued to Golden Growers members in mid February.

Golden Growers Cooperative published this content on 04 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 19:54:02 UTC.

