Golden Plains Shire Council : What you need to know about rural grassfires

Grassfires can be just as dangerous as bushfires. They can start and spread rapidly, travelling at speeds of up to 25km per hour, quickly threatening lives and property.

Top tips for staying safe

Reduce your risk when it's safe to do so. Slash, mow, graze and spray grass near your home and assets, and create fuel breaks. If you're caught in a grassfire move to somewhere with minimal vegetation, such as a ploughed or well-grazed paddock. Don't try and get a closer look at a grassfire, fires can move very quickly and all fires can threaten lives - you will put yourself and others in danger. If you're using machinery with an internal combustion or heat engine, such as tractors or slashers, within nine metres of grass, crops, stubble, weeds or other vegetation, it's important that you ensure the machinery is free from any faults and mechanical defects that could start a fire, fitted with an approved spark arrestor, and carrying a working water fire extinguisher or knapsack of at least nine litres capacity.

More summer and fire safety tips