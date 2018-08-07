Log in
Golden Power : Date of Board Meeting

08/07/2018 | 07:07pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDEN POWER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3919)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Golden Power Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Flat C, 20/F, Block 1, Tai Ping Industrial Centre, 57 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong on Monday, 20 August 2018 for the following purposes:

  • 1. To consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the ''Interim Results'');

  • 2. To consider and approve the draft announcement of the Interim Results to be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company;

  • 3. To consider the payment of an interim dividend, if any;

  • 4. To consider the closure of the Register of Members of the Company, if necessary; and

  • 5. To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

Golden Power Group Holdings Limited

Chu King Tien

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chu King Tien, Ms. Chu Shuk Ching, Mr. Tang Chi Him and Mr. Chu Ho Wa and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hui Kwok Wah, Mr. Ma Sai Yam and Mr. Chow Chun Hin Leslie.

Disclaimer

Golden Power Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 23:06:05 UTC
