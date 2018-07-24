Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. Law Office Announces it has Filed Claims on Behalf of Investors in the Fraudulent Future Income Payments, LLC Investment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. announces that they have already filed arbitration claims against two brokerage firms, Foresters Equity Services, Inc. and NYLife Securities LLC, on behalf of victimized Future Income Payments, LLC investors.



Future Income Payments, LLC (FIP LLC) claims to be “the industry leader and an innovator in buying and selling secondary market pension cash flows, often referred to as Structured Cash Flows.” The reality, according to the Wall Street Journal, is that this company was operated from a Nevada strip-mall mailbox by a 64-year-old felon, Scott Kohn. Future Income Payments appears shut, according to court filings. Based on Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s investigation, Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. believes that most investors will lose their entire investment. Also, at least 25 states have taken enforcement actions or are investigating the company.

According to Managing Partner Kalju Nekvasil, Esq., “Our firm has been contacted by investors who lost millions of dollars in Future Income Payments, LLC. We expect this number to rise. We have already filed cases against two brokerage firms and expect to file additional cases shortly. It is imperative that investors understand that they may be able to recover their losses on their Future Income Payments, LLC investment.”

Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. is investigating the sales practices used by sales agents who marketed the Future Income Payments, LLC investment and the supervisory practices of the brokerage firms that employed them, including but not limited to Foresters Equity Services, Inc. and NYLife Securities, LLC. Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. would greatly appreciate any information that you may have concerning the method or process used in soliciting your investment in Future Income Payments, LLC, assuming you made this investment.

For more information about Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s credentials, including Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s national practice representing thousands of investors against brokerage firms selling high-risk or fraudulent investments and the more than $180 million that Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. has recovered on behalf of those investors, please call Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. or review Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s website at rightsforinvestors.com.

