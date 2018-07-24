Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. Law Office Announces it has Filed Claims on Behalf of Investors in the Fraudulent Future Income Payments, LLC Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:52pm CEST

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. announces that they have already filed arbitration claims against two brokerage firms, Foresters Equity Services, Inc. and NYLife Securities LLC, on behalf of victimized Future Income Payments, LLC investors.

Future Income Payments, LLC (FIP LLC) claims to be “the industry leader and an innovator in buying and selling secondary market pension cash flows, often referred to as Structured Cash Flows.” The reality, according to the Wall Street Journal, is that this company was operated from a Nevada strip-mall mailbox by a 64-year-old felon, Scott Kohn.  Future Income Payments appears shut, according to court filings. Based on Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s investigation, Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. believes that most investors will lose their entire investment. Also, at least 25 states have taken enforcement actions or are investigating the company.

According to Managing Partner Kalju Nekvasil, Esq., “Our firm has been contacted by investors who lost millions of dollars in Future Income Payments, LLC. We expect this number to rise. We have already filed cases against two brokerage firms and expect to file additional cases shortly. It is imperative that investors understand that they may be able to recover their losses on their Future Income Payments, LLC investment.”

Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. is investigating the sales practices used by sales agents who marketed the Future Income Payments, LLC investment and the supervisory practices of the brokerage firms that employed them, including but not limited to Foresters Equity Services, Inc. and NYLife Securities, LLC. Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. would greatly appreciate any information that you may have concerning the method or process used in soliciting your investment in Future Income Payments, LLC, assuming you made this investment.

For more information about Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s credentials, including Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s national practice representing thousands of investors against brokerage firms selling high-risk or fraudulent investments and the more than $180 million that Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. has recovered on behalf of those investors, please call Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. or review Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.’s website at rightsforinvestors.com.

Important Contact Information

Attorney for Claimant                                      
Kalju Nekvasil, Esq.                                              
Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.                                  
14020 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 808                    
P.O. Box 17709                                                      
Clearwater, FL 33762                                         
727-524-8486 (office)                                        
727-524-8786 (fax)                                             
727-288-6581 (cell)                                            
Email address: [email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pCENTRAL FINANCE : Publicity for the 2019 Recruiting Calendar
AQ
03:19pGORES HOLDINGS II, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pGlobal Nitric Oxide Based Therapeutics, Markets and Companies Report 2018 (Updated) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:18pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo Offers 3 Times The Speed on Super Fibre Plans
PU
03:18pFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS113 FRC271 and FRC272 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
03:18pINTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTM : New board of directors
PU
03:18pEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Completes Diamond Drilling Activity on Iron Range Project, Southeastern British Columbia
PU
03:18pDr. Keith Ablow Adds Color To His Prescription Works Of Art
PR
03:18pLOGICMANAGER : Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management
PR
03:18pEQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil steady as U.S.-Iran row balances trade worries
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.