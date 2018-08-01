Goodwill Industries International : Names Dale Jenkins Board Chair

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Jenkins, retired senior partner with Deloitte LLP, has been selected to serve as board chair on the Goodwill Industries International board of directors. Jenkins has served on the board since 2015.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jenkins has provided a range of strategic consulting services to international Fortune 500 companies within the retail, distribution and consumer product industries. During his forty-one year career at Deloitte, Jenkins filled a variety of leadership positions, including Global Lead Client Services Partner serving one of the company's largest international clients and as a National Regional Managing Partner for the firm's audit and enterprise risk services practice. In addition, he served on Deloitte's national management committee for audit and enterprise risk services responsible for financial management and governance oversight related to the firm's business operations.

Since joining the Goodwill Industries International board of directors, Jenkins has served on multiple committees and most recently chaired the strategic issues and planning committee.

"Dale has been an amazing contributor to the board. His broad range of business experience and his commitment to community will serve Goodwill Industries International well," said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "The organization is thrilled to have someone of his background to call upon for leadership, guidance and insight."

Jenkins currently serves on the Dean's Advisory Council for the E.J. Ourso College of Business for Louisiana State University. He has also served on the boards of directors of numerous charitable and civic organizations, including the St. Louis Arts and Education Council, the U.S. National Senior Sports Classic (U.S. Senior Olympics), and the St. Tammany Economic Development Foundation. Jenkins received a bachelor's of science degree from Louisiana State University.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 161 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the Brand World Value Index commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on the Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at http://shopgoodwill.com®. Goodwill helps people facing challenges to finding employment including, people with disabilities; veterans and military families; youth and young adults, including youth who are at risk and opportunity youth; older workers; people reintegrating into society; and others facing challenges to finding employment.

Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 288,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 38 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than two million people received in-person services. To learn more, visit goodwill.org.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at Goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook and Instagram: GoodwillIntl. To learn more, visit goodwill.org.

