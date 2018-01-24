Log in
Google Analytics Add-on's Leads Relationship Management is the Key to Marketing Automation Success

01/24/2018 | 07:45pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular add-on to Google Analytics, designed by Fastbase, Inc., has just rolled out a major update allowing users to segment their website leads by industry. This update will provide website owners and marketers alike with deeper insights into the types of companies that are visiting their website. The new feature is especially important as CMOs discover the impact that lead segmentation and marketing automation have on bringing in revenue. Fastbase, Inc.'s marketing automation and lead segmentation tool helps target the right audience at the right time with the most powerful messaging. With nearly 70% of businesses using a marketing automation platform (MAP), like Fastbase, Inc.'s Web Leads, and with 69% of the top performers in B2B using marketing automation for customer acquisition, it's evident that these strategies work, and very well. In addition to industry, the Google Analytics add-on designed by Fastbase, Inc. also provides even more insights into a website's leads, including information on the lead's company address, phone number, website, employee contact details, and the web pages that are being viewed. With Fastbase, Inc.'s digital marketing tools, CMOs will be able to automate inbound marketing and sales prospecting activities from one central platform. Google Analytics users can sign up to access their lead database with just a click of a button, and within a few minutes will have free access to all the companies that have visited their site in the past three months. https://analytics.fastbase.com

Fastbase, Inc.'s standard Web Leads software allows users to analyze web traffic and provides never-before-seen lead information, including LinkedIn profiles and email addresses, all available for download to CSV and Excel formats.

Google Analytics
Google Analytics is a freemium web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic. Google Analytics is now the most widely used web analytics service on the Internet. Google Analytics is offered also in two additional versions: the subscription-based Google Analytics 360, targeted at enterprise users, and Google Analytics for Mobile Apps, an SDK that allows gathering usage data from iOS and Android Apps.

Fastbase, Inc.
With Fastbase, Inc.'s wide portfolio of digital products easy-to-use and implement, it's no wonder the company is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world. Analyzing over two billion websites daily for data, Fastbase, Inc. has caught the attention of over 700,000 companies and top brands throughout the world, transforming B2B sales and marketing strategies worldwide. Fastbase, Inc. is currently preparing its listing on the AIM London Stock Exchange. Read more about Fastbase Pre-IPO.

https://fastbase.com/private_placement.aspx

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-analytics-add-ons-leads-relationship-management-is-the-key-to-marketing-automation-success-300587663.html

SOURCE Fastbase, Inc.


