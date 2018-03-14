Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 06:24am CET
The Google logo is seen at the

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June.

Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.

In a separate blog post, Google said it took down 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in 2017, nearly double the number of ads it removed in 2016.

"Improving the ads experience across the web, whether that's removing harmful ads or intrusive ads, will continue to be a top priority for us," Scott Spencer, director of sustainable ads, said.

In January, Facebook Inc said it will ban ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.

The policy will be implemented across its platforms, including Facebook, Audience Network and Instagram, the company said. [nL4N1PP5IQ]

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aGoogle to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products
RE
06:20aTOYOTA MOTOR : agrees to monthly wage hike of more than 1,300 yen in coming year
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:03aNew Trump tariff threat overshadows strong China factory, investment data
RE
06:02aChina January-February property investment jumps, sales growth slows
RE
06:02aChina's steel output in January-February highest in months
RE
05:36aOil stable on strong China data, but rising US output caps gains
RE
05:36aOil stable on strong China data, but rising U.S. output caps gains
RE
05:36aOil stable on strong China data, but rising U.S. output caps gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2APPLE : Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
3TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Explainer - Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset
4BROADCOM LIMITED : BROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KEEPS PLAN TO MOVE TO U.S.: sources
5EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Launches Gastrointestinal Prokinetic Agent Cidine (Cinitapride Hydrogen Tartrate) in ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.