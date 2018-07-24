Gordon County GA : 6/19/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes

Posted |

The Gordon County Board of Commissioners held their Regular Meeting on June19, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Administration Building.

MEMBERS PRESENT

BECKY HOOD, CHAIRMAN

CHAD STEWARD, VICE CHAIRMAN

NORRIS SEXTON, COMMISSIONER

KEVIN CUNNINGHAM, COMMISSIONER

OTHERS PRESENT

JIM LEDBETTER, CTY. ADMINISTRATOR

ANNETTE BERRY, COUNTY CLERK

Chairman Hood called the meeting to order.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Chairman Hood asked if there are any additions, omissions, or deletions to the Minutes for the Work Session June 5, 2018, and the Regular Meeting June 5, 2018. Commissioner Sexton made a motion to approve the minutes. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Sexton, and Steward voted aye. Motion approved.

ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

Administrator Ledbetter read the report into the record.

COMMISSIONERS' REPORT

Commissioner Cunningham advised that he had made several trips to the construction site of the Animal Control facility. Chairman Hood commented that she has attended a couple of HB489 meetings.

PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to go into the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and all voted aye.

APPLICATION #Z18-10 MICHAEL COLBURN'S REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO C-H

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-10. This comes to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendations for approval, with the stipulations that an opaque or privacy fence of neutral color shall be installed, the current owner shall remove fifty percent (50%) of the vehicles and the remaining shall be kept within the boundaries of fenced area, and shall not operate a salvage yard from this location. Mrs. Carol Cagle came before the Board to voice her concerns with the state of the property and asked the Board to require a fence around the property, if approved for commercial. Mrs. Cagle also complained about a ditch on the property that is full of trees coming up in it and stopping the flow of water causing flooding on her yard. Mr. Johnny Edgeworth commented about the view of the property he described as a junkyard out his window and also the ditch that causes floods on his yard. Mr. Phillip Cagle signed up to speak but declined and said his wife covered everything already. Mr. Colburn came before the Board and advised that he would get the ditch bed cleaned up and the fence put up.

Administrator Ledbetter advised the Board that he did not feel that the stipulations from the Planning Commission were strong enough. Following discussion, the Board asked the Administrator to look into the state of the property to determine what stipulations should be imposed.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to table this application until further information could be given to the Board from the Administrator. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Sexton, and Cunningham voted aye. Motion passed.

APPLICATION #Z18-14 BRENDA PASS' REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO R-1

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-14. This comes to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendations for approval. Ms. Pass came before the Board to explained the re-rezoning request. No one signed to speak for or against the request.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve Application #Z18-14 for Brenda Pass. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Cunningham, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

APPLICATION #Z18-15 JUAN JESUS LEMUS GARCIA'S REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 AND C-G TO CH HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-15. This comes to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendations for approval. Mr. Garcia along with his interpreter, Ms. Brenda Jaramillo, came before the Board to explain the rezoning request. No one signed to speak for or against the rezoning.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the rezoning application. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Steward, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

APPLICATION #Z18-16 OWR, LLC'S REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO I-2

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-16. This comes to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendations for approval. Mr. Terry Brumlow, representing the applicant came before the Board to explain the rezoning request. No one signed to speak for or against the rezoning.

Commissioner Steward made a motion to approve the rezoning request. Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Cunningham, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

Commissioner Steward made a motion to close the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and all voted aye.

CONSIDERATION OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS

None

CONSIDERATION OF NEW BUSINESS

BOARD CONSIDERATION TO ADOPT THE FISCAL YEAR 2018/2019 BUDGET

Administrator Ledbetter advised this is the Board's adoption of the fiscal year 2018/2019 budget. There are no new or part-time positions in this budget.

Commissioner Steward made a motion to adopt the 2018/2019 Budget. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Sexton, Cunningham, and Hood voted aye. Motion passed.

REQUEST TO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES EPD FOR MINOR MODIFICATION TO SOLID WASTE HANDLING PERMIT AT HARRIS BEAMER TO DECOMMISSION SEDIMENT POND 2

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this a request to the Department of Natural Resources to modify the permit at Harris Beamer for decommissioning the sediment pond 2, the pond is no longer required.

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to approve Minor Modification at Harris Beamer. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and Steward, Cunningham, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

REQUEST TO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES EPD FOR MINOR MODIFICATION TO SOLID WASTE HANDLING PERMIT AT RED BONE RIDGES TO DIVIDE PHASE 2C CELL INTO PHASE 2C-1 AND PHASE 2C-2

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this is a request to the Department of Natural Resources to modify the permit at Redbone Ridges to divide Phase 2C cell into Phase 2C-1 and Phase 2C-2.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the Minor Modification at Redbone Ridges. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Steward, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

TASK ORDER NO. 2818-01 FOR ATLANTIC COAST CONSULTING, INC TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING, DESIGN, AND PERMITTING ASSISTANCE FOR THE EXPANSION OF THE CHERT PIT, COST NOT TO EXCEED $10,000

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this is for Board approval of Task Order No. 2818-01 authorizing and directing Atlantic Coast to proceed with engineering, design and permitting and assisting Gordon County with the expansion of the existing chert pit on Highway 136 connector.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the Task Order #1 for expansion of the chert pit. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Cunningham, and Sexton, voted aye. Motion passed.

APPROVAL OF THE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION'S RECOMMENDATION MADE TO ENVIRONMENTAL, INC. FOR COMMENT ON THE HISTORIC IMPACT OF A PROPOSED CELL TOWER NEAR 220 PORCH LOOP

Chairman Hood advised that this is a request from the Historic Preservation Commission for Board approval of their recommendation to the Environmental, Inc. in response to their letter asking for comments on the historic impact of a proposed cell tower near 220 Porch Loop.

Commissioner Steward made a motion to approve the recommendation of the Historic Preservation Commission in response to the request from Environmental, Inc. Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and Commissioners Sexton, Cunningham, and Steward, voted aye. Motion passed.

RESOLUTION TO ADOPT THE JOINT COMPREHENSIVE PLAN 2018-2028

Administrator Ledbetter advised that the Joint Comprehensive Plan for 2018 through 2028 has been approved so this is the Resolution for the Board to adopt the Plan.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to adopt the Joint Comprehensive Plan for 2018 to 2028. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioner Steward, Sexton, and Cunningham voted aye. Motion passed.

AGREEMENT WITH HYPER-REACH SERVICES FOR EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS

Administrator Ledbetter advised that Gordon County solicited for quotes from vendors for an emergency mass notification system to replace Code Red, three vendors responded. The staff recommendation is to select Hyper-Reach and to contract for a period of three years. This is the Agreement with Hyper-Reach that will commence two weeks after the signing of this agreement.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the agreement with Hyper-Reach. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Sexton, and Steward voted aye. Motion passed.

PUBLIC DEFENDER OFFICE INDIGENT DEFENSE SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR 2018/2019

Administrator Ledbetter advised the Board that this is the 2018/2019 Public Defender Indigent Defense Services Agreement. This agreement includes the provision by the County for its pro rata share of costs of offices, utilities, phone expenses, materials and supplies to equip, maintain and furnish the offices of the circuit public defender.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the 2018/2019 agreement with the Office of the Public Defender for indigent defense services. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Steward, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

PROCLAMATION UPON RETIREMENT OF MS. ROBERTA CHARBONNEAU FOR HER OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO GORDON COUNTY AND FAMILY CONNECTION

Chairman Hood advised that the proclamation would be presented to Ms. Charbonneau at her retirement reception on July 27th at 1:00 pm.

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to approve the proclamation for Ms. Roberta Charbonneau. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Sexton, Steward, and Cunningham voted aye. Motion passed.

ADJOURNMENT

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to adjourn the Regular Meeting. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and all voted aye.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:33 p.m.