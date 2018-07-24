Gordon County GA : 7/10/2018 BOC Regular Session Minutes

Posted |

The Gordon County Board of Commissioners held their Regular Meeting on July 10, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Administration Building.

MEMBERS PRESENT

BECKY HOOD, CHAIRMAN

CHAD STEWARD, VICE CHAIRMAN

NORRIS SEXTON, COMMISSIONER

KEVIN CUNNINGHAM, COMMISSIONER

BUD OWENS, COMMISSIONER

OTHERS PRESENT

JIM LEDBETTER, CTY. ADMINISTRATOR

ANNETTE BERRY, COUNTY CLERK

MEDIA

11 GUESTS

Chairman Hood called the meeting to order.

EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

Employees with Anniversary Hire Dates in July

Commissioner Steward read the list of employees with anniversary hire dates in July and Commissioner Sexton drew the name of James Shaw with the Sheriff's Department as Employee of the Month for July.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Chairman Hood asked if there are any additions, omissions, or deletions to the Minutes for the Work Session June 19, 2018, and the Regular Meeting June 19, 2018. Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the minutes. Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Sexton, Owens, and Steward voted aye. Motion approved.

ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

Administrator Ledbetter read the report into the record.

COMMISSIONERS' REPORT

Commissioner Owens advised that he had attended a Development Authority meeting in addition to a called Development Authority meeting. Also the July Fourth Star Spangled Celebration at the Fairgrounds. Commissioner Cunningham attended the Public Safety Committee Meeting and all departments are really working well together. Chairman Hood commented that she, along with several people and Casey Cagle went to LG and toured the facility with their President Kim.

PUBLIC HEARING FOR ZONING

Commissioner Owens made a motion to go into the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and all voted aye.

APPLICATION #Z18-10 MICHAEL COLBURN'S REQUEST TO REZONE FROM A-1 TO C-H

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this application for rezoning was tabled at the last meeting and the Board should make a motion to remove the application from the table for Board consideration. Commissioner Owens made a motion to remove the application from the table. Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and Commissioners Owens, Sexton, Steward, and Cunningham voted aye.

Administrator Ledbetter read application #Z18-10. This comes to the Board of Commissioners from the Planning Commission with their recommendations for approval, with the stipulations that an opaque or privacy fence of neutral color shall be installed, the current owner shall remove fifty percent (50%) of the vehicles and the remaining shall be kept within the boundaries of the fenced area, and shall not operate a salvage yard from this location. Mrs. Carol Cagle came before the Board to voice her concerns with the ditch on the property that is causing flooding on her land. No one else signed to speak for or against the rezoning.

Administrator Ledbetter advised that he and Mr. Colburn have spoken several times since the last meeting concerning the property. Aerial photos in 2011 show about 40-50 cars on the property, Google Earth shows that the number of cars has increased to at least 150 cars. Mr. Franklin, the previous owner, has confirmed that it was a service and repair shop and there have always been some cars there. Under our ULDC, adopted in 2009, if a property is non-conforming at the time the ULDC is adopted or there is an amendment that affects that issue, and if there is a non-conforming condition that is pre-existing, that it can continue, but there is a specific exception, Section 9.01.04 Subsection e-2 says that there shall be no expansion of activity on the land. So we definitely have an increase in the number of cars, we have an expansion of what would have been a non-permitted use since 2009. I am recommending a stipulation of an opaque privacy fence of a neutral color, maintain no more than 40 cars on the premises, may not operate a salvage yard on this property, and will need to clean the ditch out and mow and clean the property.

Mr. Colburn asked about not disturbing the trees on the bank of the ditch and Administrator Ledbetter advised that you have to follow environmental rules and we will let Mike Fowler in the Building and Zoning work with you on that, we're only talking about working on your own property. Also grass and brush that has grown up between the cars, mow that down too.

Commissioner Owens brought up the height of the fence and other questions. Administrator Ledbetter advised that fence needs to be sufficient to screen the cars, taking into account the lay of the land, I would say 8 ft. and continue to be maintained on a regular basis, also no cars being stacked. Opaque 8ft. high fence sufficient to screen the vehicle from view from all directions. Time line to be about three months deadline for making these changes, but if making a substantial effort but due to circumstances can't make that, then we would work with Mr. Colburn.

Commissioner Steward made a motion to approve the rezoning request with the following stipulations; an 8 ft. high opaque fence neutral in color sufficient to screen the vehicles, no stacked cars, no more than 40 cars on property at a time, regularly maintain the ditch and the property within the boundaries, and shall not operate a salvage yard on this location.

Commissioner Sexton seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Sexton, and Owens voted aye. Commissioner Cunningham opposed the motion. Motion passed.

Commissioner Steward made a motion to close the public hearing for zoning. Commissioner Cunningham seconded the motion and all voted aye.

CONSIDERATION OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS

None

CONSIDERATION OF NEW BUSINESS

APPOINTMENT TO THE LIBRARY BOARD FOR JIM ROSENCRANCE FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM ENDING JUNE 30, 2021

Administrator Ledbetter advised this is an appointment to the Library Board for Mr. Jim Rosencrance for a three-year term ending June 30,2021. The Library Board requested that the Board of Commissioner appoint Mr. Rosencrance to this position.

Commissioner Owens made a motion to appoint Jim Rosencrance to the Library Board for a three year term.. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Commissioners Steward, Sexton, Cunningham, and Owens voted aye. Motion passed.

RENEWAL OF ANNUAL AGREEMENTS WITH OUTSIDE AGENCIES - WINNER'S CLUB, PREVENT CHILD ABUSE GORDON COUNTY, HAND-UP INC., ARTS COUNCIL, AND SCHOOL NURSE PROGRAM

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this is for Board approval of the annual agreements with the outside service agencies that have already been approved in the 2018/2019 Fiscal Year Budget.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the annual agreements with outside agencies. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and Steward, Cunningham, Owens, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

REQUEST FROM THE GORDON COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION FOR BOARD APPROVAL OF HPC RECOMMENDATION TO GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Administrator Ledbetter advised that this is a request from the Georgia DOT to the Gordon County Historic Preservation Commission regarding replacement of two existing bridges across the Coosawattee River on Highway 136 and the HPC's recommendation to DOT that there was no impact to historical sites.

Commissioner Cunningham made a motion to approve the recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission to the DOT. Commissioner Owens seconded the motion and Commissioners Cunningham, Steward, Owens, and Sexton voted aye. Motion passed.

ADJOURNMENT

Commissioner Sexton made a motion to adjourn the Regular Meeting. Commissioner Steward seconded the motion and all voted aye.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:30 p.m.