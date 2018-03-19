Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GovSat :-1 Satellite Goes Operational

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 08:41am CET

GovSat-1 provides highly secure and advanced communication capabilities to enable critical missions for governments and institutions

GovSat-1 enters operational service today, to provide secure communications to governmental and institutional users. GovSat-1 is the first satellite of GovSat, a public private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES. The satellite was launched into space on 31 January on board a flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and has since undergone extensive testing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005458/en/

GovSat-1 launch. (Photo: SpaceX)

GovSat-1 launch. (Photo: SpaceX)

The multi-mission satellite is operated by GovSat from the Secure Mission Operations Centre in Luxembourg. The highly flexible and resilient GovSat-1 payload uses dedicated frequencies in X-band and military Ka-band. It enables an array of applications such as connectivity for theatres of operation, interconnection of institutional or defence sites, border control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), as well as various types of communications on the move for land and maritime missions.

GovSat-1 is located at the 21.5 degrees East orbital slot, which allows it to support missions over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as providing extensive maritime coverage over the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, and the Atlantic and Indian oceans. Dedicated entirely to governmental and institutional users, GovSat-1 features high-powered fully-steerable spot beams, an X-band Global beam and a total of sixty-eight transponder equivalent units.

Étienne Schneider, Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Economy and Minister of Defence said: “I would like to thank all the members of the GovSat team for their hard work and commitment to bring the GovSat-1 spacecraft into operational service. This was the next major step in our public-private partnership with SES. GovSat-1 will further enhance Luxembourg's excellent reputation in the global satellite communications market. The satellite will enable Luxembourg to meet its expanding obligations in European defence and to further diversify the national economy in a key technology sector.”

“GovSat-1 is a real game-changer when it comes to providing secure satellite communications to governments and institutions. The satellite’s X-band capacity is the most powerful and flexible available,” said Patrick Biewer, Chief Executive Officer of GovSat. “GovSat-1, coupled with our Secure Mission Operations Centre, forms one of the most reliable, cost efficient and secure satellite communications capabilities on the market, and we are delighted to announce that it has entered into operational service.”

More information on GovSat-1 is available here

Follow us on:

Social Media
Blog
Media Gallery
White Papers

About GovSat

GovSat is a public private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES. GovSat’s mission is to provide secure, reliable and accessible governmental satellite communication services to address the demand resulting from defence and institutional security applications. The company’s first satellite GovSat-1 is a multi-mission satellite that will use X-band and Military Ka-band frequencies on high-power and fully steerable mission beams to support multiple operations. For more information visit: www.govsat.lu


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aCARBON CREDIT INTERNATIONAL : EtherCO2 (ECO2) was launched in February 2018 at BTWH exchange
AQ
09:32aLKQ European Holdings B.V. to Offer 1.0 Billion Senior Notes
GL
09:31aORANGE : Nordnet moves headquarters to central Stockholm
AQ
09:31aELECTROLUX : builds the world's first bioplastic concept fridge
AQ
09:31aCANOPY GROWTH : Experimental pot lab sprouting cannabis-infused drinks, new edibles
AQ
09:31aEXCLUSIVE : Qatar asks U.S. to investigate UAE bank for 'financial warfare'
RE
09:31aKAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT : portfolio company Forendo Pharma granted a 3 million loan
GL
09:30aGlamox to acquire O. Küttel AG, a leading Swiss provider of lighting for the professional building market
AQ
09:30aXPERI : Announces DTS Connected Radio Platform Successfully Completes RadioDNS Certification
BU
09:30aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE IS DEVELOPING OWN MICROLED SCREENS: Bloomberg
2Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : How China's ride-hailing giant Didi plans to challenge Uber in Mexico
4FIGEAC AÉRO : FIGEAC AERO : PREPARES ITS INSTALLATION IN CHINA
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Micro Focus CEO quits as group downgrades 2018 revenue forecast

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.