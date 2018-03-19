GovSat :-1 Satellite Goes Operational

GovSat-1 provides highly secure and advanced communication capabilities
to enable critical missions for governments and institutions
GovSat-1 enters operational service today, to provide secure
communications to governmental and institutional users. GovSat-1 is the
first satellite of GovSat, a public private partnership between the
Government of Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES.
The satellite was launched into space on 31 January on board a
flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station, and has since undergone extensive testing.
GovSat-1 launch. (Photo: SpaceX)
The multi-mission satellite is operated by GovSat from the Secure
Mission Operations Centre in Luxembourg. The highly flexible and
resilient GovSat-1 payload uses dedicated frequencies in X-band and
military Ka-band. It enables an array of applications such as
connectivity for theatres of operation, interconnection of institutional
or defence sites, border control, Intelligence, Surveillance and
Reconnaissance (ISR), as well as various types of communications on the
move for land and maritime missions.
GovSat-1 is located at the 21.5 degrees East orbital slot, which allows
it to support missions over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well
as providing extensive maritime coverage over the Mediterranean and
Baltic seas, and the Atlantic and Indian oceans. Dedicated entirely to
governmental and institutional users, GovSat-1 features high-powered
fully-steerable spot beams, an X-band Global beam and a total of
sixty-eight transponder equivalent units.
Étienne Schneider, Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the
Economy and Minister of Defence said: “I would like to thank all the
members of the GovSat team for their hard work and commitment to bring
the GovSat-1 spacecraft into operational service. This was the next
major step in our public-private partnership with SES. GovSat-1 will
further enhance Luxembourg's excellent reputation in the global
satellite communications market. The satellite will enable Luxembourg to
meet its expanding obligations in European defence and to further
diversify the national economy in a key technology sector.”
“GovSat-1 is a real game-changer when it comes to providing secure
satellite communications to governments and institutions. The
satellite’s X-band capacity is the most powerful and flexible
available,” said Patrick Biewer, Chief Executive Officer of GovSat.
“GovSat-1, coupled with our Secure Mission Operations Centre, forms one
of the most reliable, cost efficient and secure satellite communications
capabilities on the market, and we are delighted to announce that it has
entered into operational service.”
About GovSat
GovSat is a public private partnership between the Government of
Luxembourg and the world-leading satellite operator SES. GovSat’s
mission is to provide secure, reliable and accessible governmental
satellite communication services to address the demand resulting from
defence and institutional security applications. The company’s first
satellite GovSat-1 is a multi-mission satellite that will use X-band and
Military Ka-band frequencies on high-power and fully steerable mission
beams to support multiple operations. For more information visit: www.govsat.lu
