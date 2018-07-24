Government of Canada : CBSA assesses $1.8 million in anti-dumping duty to help protect Canadian Steel Producers

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today retroactive assessments of anti-dumping duty on importations of steel rebar from Turkey under the Special Import Measures Act (SIMA). SIMA helps to protect Canadian producers from injurious dumping and is one of Canada's principal trade policy instruments.



On July 18, 2018, the CBSA issued assessments of anti-dumping duty against two importations of steel rebar from Turkey that arrived in Canada in 2017. The total amount of anti-dumping duty retroactively assessed by the CBSA was over $1.8 million.



Recent regulatory changes and allocated funding will allow the CBSA to continue to strengthen its capacity to investigate trade-related complaints, including those related to steel and aluminum.



The CBSA reminds exporters of goods subject to a SIMA finding that they must inform the CBSA of changes to their domestic prices, costs, and market conditions associated with the goods and should adjust their selling prices to Canada accordingly. Failure to do so may result in the retroactive assessment of anti-dumping duty under SIMA.

