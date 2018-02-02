Government of Canada : Diving Deep with Big Data to Grow the Ocean Economy

Establishment of advanced computer analytics platform will help Atlantic Canadian ocean technology companies better compete globally

February 2, 2018 - Halifax, NS - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Investing in breakthrough ideas to generate value-added opportunities in resource-based industries helps to create a more robust, innovative economy. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting the creation of DeepSense, a leading-edge computing platform, to help grow the regional ocean economy. This unique, ocean research partnership between industry, academia and government will enable Atlantic Canadian companies to commercialize research and lead the way in the development of data analytics products and services that are sought after worldwide.

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), today announced a non-repayable contribution of $5,979,010, through ACOA's Business Development Program, to help Dalhousie University establish DeepSense and fund its operations for five years.

Hosted by the university's faculty of Computer Science, DeepSense will support intensive Big Data analytics projects with industry that will drive new business opportunities in the ocean sector. The project will also create a pool of highly qualified people with the technical skills necessary for the industry to grow, further developing Canada's reputation as a hub for ocean expertise.

Businesses will collaborate with scientists to develop their products and services using high performance computing infrastructure and personnel support provided by IBM Canada, an in-kind contribution valued at $9,838,000. Dalhousie University and the Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI) are also investing a total of $2,133,151 in the project.

This funding builds on commitments made by the Government of Canada and the four Atlantic Provinces to drive economic growth through the Atlantic Growth Strategy, with strategic investments in initiatives that build on the region's strong export potential, growing innovation network, and skilled workforce.