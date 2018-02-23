Government of Ontario : First Nickel Inc. Fined $1.3 Million After Two Workers Killed At Mine

First Nickel Inc. Fined $1.3 Million After Two Workers Killed At Mine

Convicted: First Nickel Inc., 1000 Gordon Lake Road, Chelmsford, Ontario, a mining company.

Location: Lockerby Mine, Chelmsford, Ontario.

Description of Offence: Two workers died after a fall of material.

Date of Offence: May 6, 2014.

Date of Sentence: February 20, 2018.

Penalty Imposed:

Following a trial, the company was fined $1.3 million by JudgeDavid Stone in Sudbury court; Crown Counsel David McCaskill.

The court also imposed a 25-per-cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Background:

First Nickel was convicted on six counts of Ontario Regulation 854/90 (Mines and Mining Plants) and the Occupational Health and Safety Act for offences at the Lockerby Mine in Chelmsford: