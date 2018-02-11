Log in
Government of Republic of Cyprus : Announcement on the dust in the atmosphere of Cyprus

02/11/2018 | 08:56am CET
11/02/2018 9:41
Announcement on the dust in the atmosphere of Cyprus
The Department of Labour Inspection of the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance, announces that today, 11th of February 2018 at 09:00 the hourly concentration of respirable particles in ambient air with diameter less than 10 micrometers (PM10), were between the maximum value of 82 μg/m3 and minimum value of 53 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter). Consequently it is expected that the average 24hour concentration will exceed the corresponding limit value of 50 μg/m3 as defined by the relative legislation. Yesterday, Saturday, 10th of February 2018, the average 24hour concentration of respirable particles was between 55 and 81 μg/m3 depending on the location.

Because of the small size of the respirable particles and their negative effect on human health, the public and especially the vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and patients) are advised to avoid circulating outdoors and exercising in open spaces during this event.

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations is available online through the dedicated website maintained by DLI at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free application 'Air Quality Cyprus' on the Google Play and iOS App Store.
_____________
/SCH

Government of the Republic of Cyprus published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 07:55:03 UTC.

