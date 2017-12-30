Log in
Government of Republic of Hungary : We are in 11th hour in attempts to reinforce EU’s border controls

12/30/2017 | 04:24pm CET

The Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister believes that 'we are in the 11th hour in our attempts to reinforce the European Union's system of border controls' with a view to keeping mass illegal immigration away and guaranteeing the European people's security.

György Bakondi highlighted on the Friday morning programme 180 minutes of Kossuth Rádió: according to the projections of various intelligence services, mass illegal migration will also continue in 2018 on all three routes, the Balkans route, the Libya-Italy route, and the Spain-Morocco route. They are foreseeing a significant increase in particular from Sub-Saharan Africa.

In answer to a question, the chief advisor said that at this point in time there is no need for extending the Hungarian border fence, and there is satisfactory cooperation with the Romanian border control agencies. At present, mass migration is reaching Hungary primarily from the direction of Serbia, but should the pressure of migration shift towards the territory of another country, Hungarian border controls will be upgraded on the section concerned, Mr Bakondi said.

(MTI)

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 30 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2017 15:24:06 UTC.

