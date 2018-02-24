Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

As reported on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on February 23, 2018, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with his colleague from the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

During the conversation the sides exchanged views on the main issues of the Uzbek-Russian agenda, some international and regional issues.

It was noted that the two countries had an active dialogue in 2017. A landmark event became the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia on 4-5 April and his negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.

Ministers paid special attention to practical steps on realization of bilateral agreements reached at the highest and other levels.

The sides paid serious attention to problems of regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan. In this context, it was noted that an important role should be played by the upcoming international conference on Afghanistan 'Peace process, cooperation in the sphere of security and regional interaction', in Tashkent.

At the meeting, the Russian side confirmed its interest in successful conduction of Tashkent conference and participation in its work at a high level.

Following the negotiations, the Ministers signed the inter-ministerial cooperation Program for 2018-2019.

Abdulaziz Kamilov and Sergey Lavrov also made brief statements for the mass media and answered journalists' questions.

Source: UzA