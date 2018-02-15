Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Russian Federation : Trade in securities of the International Bank for Economic Cooperation in Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:41am CET

A signed directive has included the International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC) on the list of international financial institutions the securities of which have been accepted for placement and public trading on Russian territory. This will help expand the IBEC's opportunities in implementing investment projects and enhance the development of the Russian financial market.

Reference

Submitted by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

The International Bank for Economic Cooperation (hereinafter referred to as the IBEC) was established by the countries of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (CMEA) on October 22, 1963. The IBEC's authorized charter capital is 400 million euros, including the paid-in capital of 200 million euros. The Russian Federation's share in the IBEC's paid-in capital is 51.59 percent. As the biggest shareholder Russia is a priority region for the bank's transactions.

At its 126th session on December 9, 2015, the IBEC's Council approved the 2016−2020 Resumption and Development Strategy. According to this strategy, the mission of the bank is to promote the development of the economies, enhance foreign economic and trade contacts between the companies and organisations of its member countries, and also between them and the companies and organisations of other states, facilitate the formation and development of joint ventures and small and medium companies and provide them with financial support. One of the areas of this support is the IBEC's participation in projects on developing the eastern regions of Asia that are part of the IBEC member states, including Russia's Far Eastern Federal District.

At present, the IBEC is expanding its loan portfolio, partly by taking part in projects carried out in Russia. In December 2017, the bank endorsed the funding of an infrastructure project on rebuilding an Ufa International Airport passenger terminal. The IBEC is now reviewing applications on the funding of other projects on Russian territory.

The Fitch Ratings international agency has given it an investment level rating that corresponds to the rating of the Russian Federation.

Federal Law on Security Market (No. 39-FZ) of April 22, 1996 did not allow the IBEC to place its securities on Russian territory.

The securities of a number of international financial institutions, such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Eurasian Development Bank, the International Investment Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the New Development Bank, and the International Development Association have been included, by the Russian Government decision, on the list of securities accepted for placement and public trading on the Russian stock market.

The signed directive has included the IBEC on the list of international financial institutions the securities of which have been accepted for placement and public trading on Russian territory.

This will help expand the IBEC's opportunities in implementing investment projects and enhance the development of the Russian financial market.

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:40:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Increased demand for gold in the technology sector
PU
12:01pPRESS RELEASE : Auditors call for greater accountability in EU finances
PU
11:56aSWIFT & BAE JOINT REPORT : a case study
PU
11:51aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Call for Supermarket Commitment to Scottish Lamb
PU
11:46aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : More bite in cattle trade at the factories
PU
11:46aEUROPEAN COURT OF AUDITORS : Auditors call for greater accountability in EU finances
PU
11:46aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : India Signs Second Loan Agreement with New Development Bank for USD 100 Million for Rajasthan Water Sector Restructuring Project for Desert Areas
PU
11:46aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : PFRDA identifies 21 Banks as Makers of Excellence under Atal Pension Yojana Outreach Programme;The Number of Current APY subscribers crosses 86 Lacs mark.
PU
11:45aNEW SOUTH AFRICAN LEADER'S CHALLENGE : Boost Opportunity
DJ
11:41aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Upgrading Kosovo’s only international rail link
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Standard Life Aberdeen hit as biggest client Lloyds pulls plug
2ARCADIS : ARCADIS : report full year results 2017
3NN GROUP : NN : Group reports 4Q17 and 2017 results
4AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : 2017 Profit Rose Sharply, Beating Expectations -- Update
5AIRBUS SE : Electric airplane start-up Eviation aims to enter service in 2021 after battery deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.