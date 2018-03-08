Governor Larry Hogan Praises National Association of Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, on Thursday, February 15th, addressed more than 250 members of the National Association of Business Owners and Entrepreneurs (NABOE) at its monthly breakfast meeting in Rockville, MD. The Governor discussed Maryland’s recent improvements and plans for the state’s technology and municipal infrastructure. He also discussed the progress regarding Amazon’s HQ2 developments.



“We are very pleased that Governor Hogan was able to come to our monthly meeting and share the state’s plans regarding infrastructure investments that will drive revenue for the Washington-area metroplex,” said Ron Wills, president of the NABOE. “As an organization supporting small-to-medium sized business owners, it is critical that we understand the strategic investments the states of Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are making to continuously improve our region’s competitiveness from a business perspective.”

The Governor talked for half an hour at NABOE’s February breakfast, and described in detail, how he believes his economic policies have produced job growth for the area. He also discussed the need for policies that support small business hiring and revenue growth.

NABOE is a non-profit that provides educational opportunities with featured presentations of key importance to business owners. NABOE events help small-to-medium business owners and executives understand how to adapt to today’s dynamic business environment. The information and relationships generated during the monthly meetings helps drive new business, while helping to level the playing field for small-to-medium businesses.

About NABOE

Founded in 2005, the NABOE is a 501(C) non-profit that helps small-to-medium business owners and executives understand how to adapt to today’s dynamic business environment. The information and relationships generated during the monthly meetings helps drive new business, while helping to level the playing field for small-to-medium businesses. For more information, please visit www.naboe.org.

For NABOE Media Inquiries:

Ron Wills

President NABOE

[email protected]

(240) 242-9483