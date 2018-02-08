Grand River Announces Recent New Hires Including Gregory S. Barth as Chief Underwriting Officer

Grand River today announced recent new hires in its underwriting and claims administration units.

Gregory S. Barth has been named as chief underwriting officer of Grand River Insurance, a managing general underwriter of commercial lines insurance in the Midwest. Greg joins Grand River’s senior executive ranks on the strength of a commercial lines insurance career spanning more than 35 years. Most recently, Greg served as a senior vice president and the chief underwriting officer of American Mining Insurance Group, a unit of W.R. Berkley Corporation. In making this announcement, Gregory Clapp, Grand River’s president, noted that "Greg Barth's extensive experience in small and mid-market commercial lines insurance, as well as his leadership skills, will add increased depth to our business. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow and enhance our management team." Greg Barth resides and works in the Harrisburg, PA area.

Grand River Insurance has named five new account executives. These recent new hires are:

Kelly L. Bowman, who has joined us from Specialty Insurance Group where she served as a senior commercial lines underwriter. Kelly resides in the Indianapolis area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Indiana.

Kristy M. Cabral, who has joined us from Foremost Insurance where she served as a commercial executive underwriter. Kristy resides in the Hastings, Michigan area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Michigan.

Karen E. Gena, who has joined us from Liberty Mutual Insurance where she served as a senior commercial lines underwriter. Karen resides in the Sheboygan, Wisconsin area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Jaclyn E. Johnson, who has joined us from Cincinnati Insurance Companies where she served as a commercial lines underwriter. Jaclyn resides in the Fairfield, Ohio area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Ohio and Michigan.

Cheryl L. Wisler, who has joined us from Cincinnati Insurance Companies where she served as a commercial underwriter. Cheryl resides in the Cincinnati area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Ohio.

Mr. Clapp noted that “We are delighted that these veteran professionals have joined our team. Grand River is focused on consistently serving our independent insurance agency partners through proven underwriters with considerable experience in developing strong relationships with agencies. Grand River’s strength is its relationships with a select group of elite independent agencies. We look forward to expanding and deepening ties with elite agencies in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin with the talents of these professionals.”

Grand River Services, which provides claims administration services to business underwritten by Grand River Insurance and other affiliates, has named Jennifer L. Bougher as a claims executive. Jennifer joins Grand River Services from ASU Group. Jennifer works and resides in Gaylord, Michigan. Stacy M. Klein, Grand River Services director of claims, commented that “Jennifer’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has made her a key addition to Grand River Services.”

About Grand River

Troy, Michigan-based Grand River Insurance and Grand River Services are units of FC Capital Partners. Grand River Insurance is one of the fastest growing managing general underwriters. In 2017, Grand River managed approximately $40 million in written premium and has quickly become an important partner to many elite independent insurance agencies in the Midwest.

FC Capital is privately-owned and led by Kurt W. Fuller and Mr. Clapp.

