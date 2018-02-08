Grand River Announces Recent New Hires Including Gregory S. Barth as Chief Underwriting Officer

Grand River today announced recent new hires in its underwriting
and claims administration units.
Gregory S. Barth has been named as chief underwriting officer of Grand
River Insurance, a managing general underwriter of commercial lines
insurance in the Midwest. Greg joins Grand River’s senior executive
ranks on the strength of a commercial lines insurance career spanning
more than 35 years. Most recently, Greg served as a senior vice
president and the chief underwriting officer of American Mining
Insurance Group, a unit of W.R. Berkley Corporation. In making this
announcement, Gregory Clapp, Grand River’s president, noted that "Greg
Barth's extensive experience in small and mid-market commercial lines
insurance, as well as his leadership skills, will add increased depth to
our business. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to
grow and enhance our management team." Greg Barth resides and works in
the Harrisburg, PA area.
Grand River Insurance has named five new account executives. These
recent new hires are:
Kelly L. Bowman, who has joined us from Specialty Insurance Group where
she served as a senior commercial lines underwriter. Kelly resides in
the Indianapolis area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in
Indiana.
Kristy M. Cabral, who has joined us from Foremost Insurance where she
served as a commercial executive underwriter. Kristy resides in the
Hastings, Michigan area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in
Michigan.
Karen E. Gena, who has joined us from Liberty Mutual Insurance where she
served as a senior commercial lines underwriter. Karen resides in the
Sheboygan, Wisconsin area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily
in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Jaclyn E. Johnson, who has joined us from Cincinnati Insurance Companies
where she served as a commercial lines underwriter. Jaclyn resides in
the Fairfield, Ohio area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily
in Ohio and Michigan.
Cheryl L. Wisler, who has joined us from Cincinnati Insurance Companies
where she served as a commercial underwriter. Cheryl resides in the
Cincinnati area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Ohio.
Mr. Clapp noted that “We are delighted that these veteran professionals
have joined our team. Grand River is focused on consistently serving our
independent insurance agency partners through proven underwriters with
considerable experience in developing strong relationships with
agencies. Grand River’s strength is its relationships with a select
group of elite independent agencies. We look forward to expanding and
deepening ties with elite agencies in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio
and Wisconsin with the talents of these professionals.”
Grand River Services, which provides claims administration services to
business underwritten by Grand River Insurance and other affiliates, has
named Jennifer L. Bougher as a claims executive. Jennifer joins Grand
River Services from ASU Group. Jennifer works and resides in Gaylord,
Michigan. Stacy M. Klein, Grand River Services director of claims,
commented that “Jennifer’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge
has made her a key addition to Grand River Services.”
About Grand River
Troy, Michigan-based Grand River Insurance and Grand River Services are
units of FC Capital Partners. Grand River Insurance is one of the
fastest growing managing general underwriters. In 2017, Grand River
managed approximately $40 million in written premium and has quickly
become an important partner to many elite independent insurance agencies
in the Midwest.
FC Capital is privately-owned and led by Kurt W. Fuller and Mr. Clapp.
Please visit us at http://www.fccapmgmt.com/,
http://www.grandriverinsurance.com/
and http://www.grandriverservices.com/.
