Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Grand River Announces Recent New Hires Including Gregory S. Barth as Chief Underwriting Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:08pm CET

Grand River today announced recent new hires in its underwriting and claims administration units.

Gregory S. Barth has been named as chief underwriting officer of Grand River Insurance, a managing general underwriter of commercial lines insurance in the Midwest. Greg joins Grand River’s senior executive ranks on the strength of a commercial lines insurance career spanning more than 35 years. Most recently, Greg served as a senior vice president and the chief underwriting officer of American Mining Insurance Group, a unit of W.R. Berkley Corporation. In making this announcement, Gregory Clapp, Grand River’s president, noted that "Greg Barth's extensive experience in small and mid-market commercial lines insurance, as well as his leadership skills, will add increased depth to our business. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow and enhance our management team." Greg Barth resides and works in the Harrisburg, PA area.

Grand River Insurance has named five new account executives. These recent new hires are:

Kelly L. Bowman, who has joined us from Specialty Insurance Group where she served as a senior commercial lines underwriter. Kelly resides in the Indianapolis area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Indiana.

Kristy M. Cabral, who has joined us from Foremost Insurance where she served as a commercial executive underwriter. Kristy resides in the Hastings, Michigan area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Michigan.

Karen E. Gena, who has joined us from Liberty Mutual Insurance where she served as a senior commercial lines underwriter. Karen resides in the Sheboygan, Wisconsin area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Jaclyn E. Johnson, who has joined us from Cincinnati Insurance Companies where she served as a commercial lines underwriter. Jaclyn resides in the Fairfield, Ohio area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Ohio and Michigan.

Cheryl L. Wisler, who has joined us from Cincinnati Insurance Companies where she served as a commercial underwriter. Cheryl resides in the Cincinnati area and will cover Grand River agencies primarily in Ohio.

Mr. Clapp noted that “We are delighted that these veteran professionals have joined our team. Grand River is focused on consistently serving our independent insurance agency partners through proven underwriters with considerable experience in developing strong relationships with agencies. Grand River’s strength is its relationships with a select group of elite independent agencies. We look forward to expanding and deepening ties with elite agencies in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin with the talents of these professionals.”

Grand River Services, which provides claims administration services to business underwritten by Grand River Insurance and other affiliates, has named Jennifer L. Bougher as a claims executive. Jennifer joins Grand River Services from ASU Group. Jennifer works and resides in Gaylord, Michigan. Stacy M. Klein, Grand River Services director of claims, commented that “Jennifer’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has made her a key addition to Grand River Services.”

About Grand River

Troy, Michigan-based Grand River Insurance and Grand River Services are units of FC Capital Partners. Grand River Insurance is one of the fastest growing managing general underwriters. In 2017, Grand River managed approximately $40 million in written premium and has quickly become an important partner to many elite independent insurance agencies in the Midwest.

FC Capital is privately-owned and led by Kurt W. Fuller and Mr. Clapp.

Please visit us at http://www.fccapmgmt.com/, http://www.grandriverinsurance.com/ and http://www.grandriverservices.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:20p BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : An Application for the Trademark "ORKEPA" Has Been Filed by Bristol-Myers Squibb
05:20p THERMON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
05:20p ASSURANT : posts 4Q profit
05:20p RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
05:19p MEDTRONIC : An Application for the Trademark "ABRE" Has Been Filed by Medtronic
05:19p "Rolling-Element Bearing Including Mounting Flange" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180023622)
05:19p CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
05:19p CITIZENS : Pursues Board Diversity As Steve Shelton Announces Intention Not To Stand For Board Re-Election
05:19p MAM SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
05:19p ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BP : France's Total lifts shareholder rewards as profit jumps
2NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : serves up additional investment in Swiggy, leading USD 100 million round
3DSV : DSV : Annual report 2017 released
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports 2017 Full Year and Fourth Quar..
5S&P 500 : Twitter surprises with revenue turnaround, shares surge

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.