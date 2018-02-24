Log in
Grande Portage Resources : Announces Incentive Share Options

02/24/2018 | 01:27am CET
VANCOUVER, BC, FEBRUARY 23, 2018
-- Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSX-V GPG) ('Grande Portage' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares exercisable on or before Feb 23, 2023 at a price of $0.15 per share.

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property has a NI 43-101 technical report completed with indicated resources of 821,100 tonnes containing 182,400 oz of gold at 6.91 g/t. Inferred resources of 51,600 tonnes containing 12,800 oz of gold at 7.73 g/t. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. Grande Portage conducted an initial drill program in the fall of 2010. The results from the drilling program confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets. Subsequently, the Company has conducted follow up drill programs of with a total of 108 diamond drill holes from ten different platform locations.

The Herbert Gold Property is host to abundant composite vein-fault structures containing ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins and lies prominently within the 100-mile long Juneau gold belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold through a total depth range of thousands of feet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:
Mr. Ian Klassen
Phone: (604) 899-0106
Email: [email protected]

Website: www.grandeportage.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2018 00:26:04 UTC.

