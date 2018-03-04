Log in
Grandstream and ABSIS Middle East Announce Partnership

03/04/2018

Grandstream’s full portfolio of communications and networking solutions now available from ABSIS in the Middle East

Grandstream Networks, Inc., connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, and ASBIS Group, one of the leading distributors of information and communications technology solutions in the Middle East, today announced a new partnership. Under this partnership, Grandstream’s full portfolio of voice, video, data, mobility and networking solutions are now available through ABSIS Group. System integrators, installers and resellers throughout the Middle East can now purchase Grandstream’s entire award-winning product portfolio directly from ABSIS Group.

Grandstream believes that high-end communication technology should be easy and attainable for business of all sizes and designs solutions to enable this. The company, founded in 2002, was one of the world’s original manufacturers of SIP solutions and now offers a one-stop-shop for all voice, video, data, mobility and networking needs – making ABSIS and Grandstream a great fit. Grandstream, a top 4 manufacturer of VoIP endpoints, also offers a full portfolio of award-winning products including video conferencing, WiFi, IP PBXs, VoIP gateways, analog telephone adaptors, door access systems and more. Their new GWN series of WiFi APs and Routers, featuring built-in controller technology, have been making waves throughout the networking industry. Grandstream’s products have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation.

ABSIS Group is an expert in information and communications technology distribution. They distribute top-quality communications and networking equipment to retail, corporate, and small-to-medium business clients, as well as complete IT solutions to enterprises and system integrators. ABSIS works with some of the most prominent global brands and offers almost 30 years of expertise, being founded in 1990. They combine the international expertise of their management team with experts in their 21 offices in order to offer a local presence for in-depth knowledge of the rapidly growing IT markets, including cultural, linguistic and legal requirements. Since 2008, ABSIS has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) under the ticker name “ASB.”

“We are thrilled to expand Grandstream’s presence in the Middle East through this new partnership with ABSIS Group,” said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. “ABSIS is an ideal fit for Grandstream as they share our value of providing complete technology solutions surrounded by value-added services that allow their integrators to get the most from any deployment. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with ABSIS for many years to come.”

“Grandstream is a global leader providing top-notch solutions within the IP voice, data, video and security realms,” said Hesham Tantawi, vice president, MENA, ASBIS Middle East. “We are excited to partner with Grandstream to deliver globally acclaimed products to the regional market. As a highly reputed distributor in the Middle East, we look forward to working closely with our extensive partner ecosystem to assist them by offering enablement and sales support for Grandstream’s portfolio. Together with our partners, Grandstream customers can expect undisputed value-add in our offerings.”

About Grandstream Networks
Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ABSIS Group
Established over three decades ago, ASBIS Enterprises has grown from strength to strength in the distribution space. The firm’s strategy ensures dedicated focus is given to each brand from the perspective of channel investment, business development, training, marketing, events, incentive schemes and many more. The distributor is committed to enhancing partnerships with VARs and traditional dealers in countries across the region. It boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of top brands of component, printing and solution vendors. For more information, visit www.absisme.ae.


© Business Wire 2018
