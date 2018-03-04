Grandstream and ABSIS Middle East Announce Partnership

Grandstream Networks, Inc., connecting the world since 2002 with
award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, and ASBIS
Group, one of the leading distributors of information and
communications technology solutions in the Middle East, today announced
a new partnership. Under this partnership, Grandstream’s full portfolio
of voice, video, data, mobility and networking solutions are now
available through ABSIS Group. System integrators, installers and
resellers throughout the Middle East can now purchase Grandstream’s
entire award-winning product portfolio directly from ABSIS Group.
Grandstream believes that high-end communication technology should be
easy and attainable for business of all sizes and designs solutions to
enable this. The company, founded in 2002, was one of the world’s
original manufacturers of SIP solutions and now offers a one-stop-shop
for all voice, video, data, mobility and networking needs – making ABSIS
and Grandstream a great fit. Grandstream, a top 4 manufacturer of VoIP
endpoints, also offers a full portfolio of award-winning products
including video conferencing, WiFi, IP PBXs, VoIP gateways, analog
telephone adaptors, door access systems and more. Their new GWN series
of WiFi APs and Routers, featuring built-in controller technology, have
been making waves throughout the networking industry. Grandstream’s
products have been recognized throughout the world for their quality,
reliability and innovation.
ABSIS Group is an expert in information and communications technology
distribution. They distribute top-quality communications and networking
equipment to retail, corporate, and small-to-medium business clients, as
well as complete IT solutions to enterprises and system integrators.
ABSIS works with some of the most prominent global brands and offers
almost 30 years of expertise, being founded in 1990. They combine the
international expertise of their management team with experts in their
21 offices in order to offer a local presence for in-depth knowledge of
the rapidly growing IT markets, including cultural, linguistic and legal
requirements. Since 2008, ABSIS has been listed on the Warsaw Stock
Exchange (WSE) under the ticker name “ASB.”
“We are thrilled to expand Grandstream’s presence in the Middle East
through this new partnership with ABSIS Group,” said David Li, CEO of
Grandstream. “ABSIS is an ideal fit for Grandstream as they share our
value of providing complete technology solutions surrounded by
value-added services that allow their integrators to get the most from
any deployment. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with
ABSIS for many years to come.”
“Grandstream is a global leader providing top-notch solutions within the
IP voice, data, video and security realms,” said Hesham Tantawi, vice
president, MENA, ASBIS Middle East. “We are excited to partner with
Grandstream to deliver globally acclaimed products to the regional
market. As a highly reputed distributor in the Middle East, we look
forward to working closely with our extensive partner ecosystem to
assist them by offering enablement and sales support for Grandstream’s
portfolio. Together with our partners, Grandstream customers can expect
undisputed value-add in our offerings.”
About Grandstream Networks
Grandstream Networks, Inc. has
been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications
products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than
ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium
business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the
world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream
solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and
enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad
interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features
and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com
for more information or connect with us on Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter.
About ABSIS Group
Established over three decades ago, ASBIS
Enterprises has grown from strength to strength in the distribution
space. The firm’s strategy ensures dedicated focus is given to each
brand from the perspective of channel investment, business development,
training, marketing, events, incentive schemes and many more. The
distributor is committed to enhancing partnerships with VARs and
traditional dealers in countries across the region. It boasts a
wide-ranging portfolio of top brands of component, printing and solution
vendors. For more information, visit www.absisme.ae.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005011/en/