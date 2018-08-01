Grant Thornton Audit Partner Jim Burton named to chair AICPA Assurance Services Executive Committee

Jim Burton, partner-in-charge of Audit Methodology and Standards for
Grant Thornton LLP, has been appointed to chair the Assurance Services
Executive Committee (ASEC) of the American Institute of Certified Public
Accountants (AICPA).
The ASEC focuses on anticipating, identifying, assessing and addressing
significant developments and opportunities relating to emerging
assurance and advisory needs, and works to determine and develop
relevant thought leadership, guidance and criteria for the profession.
The ASEC also supports the innovation of traditional services to enhance
quality and meet evolving market needs.
“This is an incredible honor for both Jim and Grant Thornton,” said Jeff
Burgess, national managing partner of Audit Services at Grant Thornton.
“Jim is a proven leader who boasts tremendous assurance and business
acumen. The audit profession is undergoing a pace of change where
innovation and analytics are at the forefront of client needs. His
position underscores our firm’s commitment to audit quality and the need
to move audit services into the future.”
“A member of ASEC since 2016, Jim Burton’s experience, insights and
sincere engagement will serve the profession well,” said Amy Pawlicki,
AICPA vice president, assurance and advisory innovation. “As chair, he
will oversee committee efforts related to blockchain, artificial
intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability, among others, and will
provide strategic direction in identifying and developing innovative new
assurance and advisory opportunities.”
Burton joined Grant Thornton in 1989, and, in his current role, he leads
the team responsible for setting audit policy and providing audit tools
and guidance to engagement teams in the U.S. He has nearly 20 years of
experience performing audit and attestation services in the lead partner
role for a variety of industries, and leads teams in the following
practice areas: standards and professional bodies, technology and tools,
audit methodology and execution, and data analytics.
Prior to serving as partner-in-charge of Audit Methodology and
Standards, he held a variety of roles at Grant Thornton, including
Denver office managing partner, Internal Control over Financial
Reporting Resource Center national leader, U.S. Central Region
International Business Center director, Professional Standards partner,
and the Greater Bay Area Audit practice leader.
Burton is a certified public accountant (CPA) in California, Colorado
and Illinois and is a member of the Colorado Society of CPAs and the
AICPA. He received a master’s of business administration degree with a
concentration in taxation and a bachelor’s degree in business
administration with a concentration in accounting from San Jose State
University.
About Grant Thornton LLP
Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant
Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant
Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of
independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has
revenues in excess of $1.7 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a
broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government
agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.
“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm
of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms
are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member
firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate,
one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.
Please see grantthornton.com for further details.
