Grant Thornton Audit Partner Jim Burton named to chair AICPA Assurance Services Executive Committee

29 year audit veteran to help drive innovation in the assurance profession

Jim Burton, partner-in-charge of Audit Methodology and Standards for Grant Thornton LLP, has been appointed to chair the Assurance Services Executive Committee (ASEC) of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The ASEC focuses on anticipating, identifying, assessing and addressing significant developments and opportunities relating to emerging assurance and advisory needs, and works to determine and develop relevant thought leadership, guidance and criteria for the profession. The ASEC also supports the innovation of traditional services to enhance quality and meet evolving market needs.

“This is an incredible honor for both Jim and Grant Thornton,” said Jeff Burgess, national managing partner of Audit Services at Grant Thornton. “Jim is a proven leader who boasts tremendous assurance and business acumen. The audit profession is undergoing a pace of change where innovation and analytics are at the forefront of client needs. His position underscores our firm’s commitment to audit quality and the need to move audit services into the future.”

“A member of ASEC since 2016, Jim Burton’s experience, insights and sincere engagement will serve the profession well,” said Amy Pawlicki, AICPA vice president, assurance and advisory innovation. “As chair, he will oversee committee efforts related to blockchain, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability, among others, and will provide strategic direction in identifying and developing innovative new assurance and advisory opportunities.”

Burton joined Grant Thornton in 1989, and, in his current role, he leads the team responsible for setting audit policy and providing audit tools and guidance to engagement teams in the U.S. He has nearly 20 years of experience performing audit and attestation services in the lead partner role for a variety of industries, and leads teams in the following practice areas: standards and professional bodies, technology and tools, audit methodology and execution, and data analytics.

Prior to serving as partner-in-charge of Audit Methodology and Standards, he held a variety of roles at Grant Thornton, including Denver office managing partner, Internal Control over Financial Reporting Resource Center national leader, U.S. Central Region International Business Center director, Professional Standards partner, and the Greater Bay Area Audit practice leader.

Burton is a certified public accountant (CPA) in California, Colorado and Illinois and is a member of the Colorado Society of CPAs and the AICPA. He received a master’s of business administration degree with a concentration in taxation and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from San Jose State University.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.7 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005835/en/