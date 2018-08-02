Graph Databases: Global Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2027 - Rapid Usage of Virtualization for Big Data Analytics is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Graph Database Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
The Global Graph Database Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is the increasing need for
better response time and accuracy to discover new data correlations,
rapid usage of virtualization for big data analytics and growing demand
for master data management solutions
By Deployment Model, the market is categorized into software.
Based on Type, the market is categorized into property graph and
resource description framework.
Amongst Organization Size, the market is categorized into small & medium
sized enterprises and large enterprises.
By Component, the market is categorized into services and tools.
Based on Application, the market is categorized into recommendation
engines, risk management and fraud detection, customer analytics and
other applications.
Amongst End-user, the market is categorized into Manufacturing, Banking,
Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public, Telecom and
Information Technology, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life
sciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Transportation and Logistics and Other
End-users.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Graph Database Market, By Deployment Model
5 Graph Database Market, By Type
6 Graph Database Market, By Organization Size
7 Graph Database Market, By Component
8 Graph Database Market, By Application
9 Graph Database Market, By End-user
10 Graph Database Market, By Geography
11 Key Player Activities
12 Leading Companies
-
Cambridge Semantics
-
Bitnine
-
Blazegraph
-
Objectivity
-
Fluree
-
Memgraph
-
Sparcity Technologies
-
Arangodb
-
The International Business Machines Corporation
-
Oracle
-
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
-
Microsoft
-
Neo4j
-
Teradata Corporation
-
Tibco Software
-
Orientdb
-
Openlink Software
-
Datastax
