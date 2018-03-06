Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gratomic Posts Updated Corporate Presentation to Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 12:23am CET

TORONTO, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratomic Inc. (“GRAT” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GRAT) (FRANKFURT:CB81) (WKN:A2JAP3) is pleased to announce that it has posted a new investor presentation on its website outlining the use of Aukam graphite to produce graphenes. To view the presentation visit our website at www.gratomic.ca

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products, most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:
Arno Brand, Co-CEO +1 416-561-4095 [email protected] 

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03/05REPUBLIC SERVICES : Cause of fire at Republic Services listed as 'undetermined'
AQ
03/05CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
03/05CANFOR : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
03/05ROYAL ENFIELD : Himalayan Motorcycle Is Now Available in North America
BU
03/05QUALCOMM : U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer --7th Update
DJ
03/05Australia Current Account Deficit Widens in 4Q
DJ
03/05MANCHESTER UNITED : Matic lets rip to clinch late victory for Man United over Palace
AQ
03/05DOLLAR GENERAL : New Dollar General opens on Chukker Creek Road in Aiken
AQ
03/05FORY RESO : Crop Infrastructure Closes Fundamental Change Transaction and Receives Conditional Approval for Listing
AQ
03/05Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Files for Regulation A+ Offering
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Asian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate
2U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
3VOLKSWAGEN : VW PONDERS TRUCKS IPO AMID BROADER EFFICIENCY PUSH: CEO
4U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
5MONSTER ENERGY : Presents “The Big Wave Tow-In Invitational” Featuring the World’s Elite ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.