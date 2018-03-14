Log in
Graybar Names Craig Hogan Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience

03/14/2018 | 03:59pm CET

St. Louis, Missouri, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of supply chain management services, today announced the appointment of Craig Hogan as Vice President - Marketing and Customer Experience.

0_int_CraigHogan_Graybar.jpg
Craig Hogan, Graybar Vice President - Marketing and Customer Experience


2_int_100.jpg


Hogan will lead Graybar’s marketing organization and be responsible for brand management, marketing communications and marketing technology. He also will oversee the continuing development of Graybar’s portfolio of technical solutions and digital services, including the company’s e-commerce platform.

Hogan brings to Graybar an extensive background in marketing strategy, customer experience and marketing technology. Most recently, he worked for Scottrade Financial Services as Senior Vice President Client Experience and Marketing Operations. While at Scottrade, Hogan advanced through a number of leadership roles and helped the firm win a succession of J.D. Power awards for outstanding customer experience. He previously held marketing management and leadership roles with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Maritz.

“Craig will play a key role in Graybar’s digital transformation,” said Bill Mansfield, Senior Vice President - Marketing for Graybar. “Craig’s extensive marketing experience and proven leadership will be an asset for us as we grow and diversify the business.”

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of nearly 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

###

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58d9c416-8430-4e56-9d72-5e68c7935bb7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/551f6b2c-0c5f-4cc8-a9ae-d8456b840387

Timothy Sommer
Graybar
(314) 578-7672
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
