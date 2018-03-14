Great Clips, Inc. : Kicks off 2018 with the Opening of 33 Salons to Provide High Quality, Affordable Hair Care in Communities across the Country

Great Clips, Inc. , the world’s largest salon brand, announces the opening of 33 salons across the United States in January and February 2018. At each Great Clips salon, customers will enjoy the high-quality, affordable hair care that’s provided at over 4,200 Great Clips salons across North America.

This year, Great Clips, Inc. will drive technology advancements to further enhance the customer experience and innovate around the company’s core: great haircuts. The Great Clips App, featuring Online Check-In , provides customers an opportunity to add their name to the wait list prior to arriving at their local salon, decreasing time spent waiting in the salon. Clip Notes ® is another customer-centric technology capability that’s proprietary to Great Clips. Stylists at every Great Clips salons use Clip Notes, a customer-centric technology that stores details of a customer’s haircut in a secure global cloud network, to retrieve details of a customer’s haircut within a few seconds to give customers the quality haircut they expect, regardless of which Great Clips salon they visit.

Great Clips, Inc. franchisees opened salons in the following communities:

January 2018

Christown Spectrum Mall / Phoenix, AZ

Address: 1818 W Montebello Ave, Ste 104 Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (602) 647-0672

Osgood Road / Fremont, CA

Address: 44029 Osgood Rd, Ste 150 Fremont, CA 94539

Phone: (510) 679-3476

Lawrence & Monroe / Santa Clara, CA

Address: 3555 Monroe St, Ste 55 Santa Clara, CA 95051

Phone: (408) 684-8464

Cypress Creek Town Center / Lutz, FL

Address: 25700 Sierra Center Blvd Lutz, FL 33559

Phone: (813) 948-9911

Coral Way Plaza / Miami, FL

Address: 8765 Coral Way Miami, FL 33165

Phone: (786) 717-6898

McDonough Commons / McDonough, GA

Address: 1545 Highway 20 W, Ste 102 McDonough, GA 30253

Phone: (678) 782-3397

Lost Mountain Crossing / Powder Springs, GA

Address: 5100 Dallas Highway, Ste 300 Powder Springs, GA 30127

Phone: (770) 627-4959

Denton Plaza / Denton, MD

Address: 2 Denton Plaza Denton, MD 21629

Phone: (443) 448-7139

Riverview Center / Riverview, MI

Address: 17034 Fort St Riverview, MI 48913

Phone: (734) 282-4424

Marketplace of Royal Oak / Royal Oak, MI

Address: 2130 East 12 Mile Rd, Ste C Royal Oak, MI 48067

Phone: (248) 607-7211

West Way / Westland, MI

Address: 35592 Warren Rd Westland, MI 48185

Phone: (734) 467-9622

Wedgewood Commons / Olive Branch, MS

Address: 5338 Goodman Rd, Ste 125 Olive Branch, MS 38654

Phone: (662) 408-2570

Belmont Town Center / Belmont, NC

Address: 915 South Point Rd, Ste D Belmont, NC 28012

Phone: (704) 829-8225

Sharonville Plaza / Cincinnati, OH

Address: 12065 Lebanon Rd (Rt 42) Cincinnati, OH 45241

Phone: (513) 832-7683

Union Square Shopping Center / Harrisburg, PA

Address: 3881 Union Deposit Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109

Phone: (717) 649-6418

West Towne Marketplace / El Paso, TX

Address: 6450 Desert Blvd N, Ste F102 El Paso, TX 79912

Phone: (915) 270-9274

Cooper Crossing / Lubbock, TX

Address: 12819 Indiana Ave, Ste 400 Lubbock, TX 79423

Phone: (806) 701-4151

Windswept Plaza / Rockport, TX

Address: 2311 Highway 35 N Rockport, TX 78382

Phone: (361) 790-5202

Westgate on Pearl Street / Tacoma, WA

Address: 2621 N Pearl Street, Ste C11 Tacoma, WA 98407

Phone: (253) 507-5005

February 2018

Norco Village / Norco, CA

Address: 2420 River Rd, Ste 240 Norco, CA 92860

Phone: (951) 735-2012

Lake Ella / Tallahassee, FL

Address: 3425 Thomasville Rd, Ste 9 Tallahassee, FL 32309

Phone: (850) 894-5002

Oglethorpe Square / Hinesville, GA

Address: 863 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Ste 250 Hinesville, GA 31313

Phone: (912) 877-1776

Creekside Plaza / Romeoville, IL

Address: 388 S Webber Rd Romeoville, IL 60446

Phone: (815) 838-1653

Mohawk Trail Plaza / Greenfield, MA

Address: 249 Mohawk Trail, Unit C Greenfield, MA 01301

Phone: (413) 475-3154

Northgate Plaza / Cameron, NC

Address: 1474 S Hwy 87, Unit 5 Cameron, NC 28326

Phone: (910) 556-1350

Espanola / Espanola, NM

Address: 1404 N Riverside Dr, Ste B Espanola, NM 87532

Phone: (505) 747-7662

Village Square Shopping Center / Springfield, OR

Address: 5505 Main St Springfield, OR 97478

Phone: (541) 780-6996

Eisenhower Drive / Hanover, PA

Address: 100 Eisenhower Dr, Ste 240 Hanover, PA 17331

Phone: (717) 634-2283

Northtowne Center / Hixson, TN

Address: 5450 Highway 153, Ste 160 Hixson, TN 37343

Phone: (423) 876-0600

Augusta Woods / Tomball, TX

Address: 25760 Kuykendahl Rd, Ste B Tomball, TX 77375

Phone: (832) 534-8810

Green Tree Marketplace / Chesapeake, VA

Address: 473 Kempsville Rd, Ste 103 Chesapeake, VA 23320

Phone: (757) 382-5908

Two Constitution Square / Washington, DC

Address: 145 N St NE Washington, DC 20002

Phone: (202) 277-0594

Freshwater Plaza / Milwaukee, WI

Address: 118 E Greenfield Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204

Phone: (414) 808-0758

For more information about Great Clips, Inc., visit www.greatclips.com and follow Great Clips on social media: Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has 4,200 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’ Online Check-In and Clip Notes ® . To check-in online, visit http://www.greatclips.com .

