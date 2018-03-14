Great Clips, Inc. : Kicks off 2018 with the Opening of 33 Salons to Provide High Quality, Affordable Hair Care in Communities across the Country

Great
Clips, Inc.
, the world’s largest salon brand, announces the opening
of 33 salons across the United States in January and February 2018. At
each Great Clips salon, customers will enjoy the high-quality,
affordable hair care that’s provided at over 4,200 Great Clips salons
across North America.
This year, Great Clips, Inc. will drive technology advancements to
further enhance the customer experience and innovate around the
company’s core: great haircuts. The Great Clips App, featuring
Online
Check-In
, provides customers an opportunity to add their name to the
wait list prior to arriving at their local salon, decreasing time spent
waiting in the salon.
Clip
Notes
®
is another customer-centric technology capability
that’s proprietary to Great Clips. Stylists at every Great Clips salons
use Clip Notes, a customer-centric technology that stores details of a
customer’s haircut in a secure global cloud network, to retrieve details
of a customer’s haircut within a few seconds to give customers the
quality haircut they expect, regardless of which Great Clips salon they
visit.
Great Clips, Inc. franchisees opened salons in the following communities:
January 2018
Christown Spectrum Mall / Phoenix, AZ
- Address: 1818 W Montebello Ave, Ste 104 Phoenix, AZ 85016
- Phone: (602) 647-0672
Osgood Road / Fremont, CA
- Address: 44029 Osgood Rd, Ste 150 Fremont, CA 94539
- Phone: (510) 679-3476
Lawrence & Monroe / Santa Clara, CA
- Address: 3555 Monroe St, Ste 55 Santa Clara, CA 95051
- Phone: (408) 684-8464
Cypress Creek Town Center / Lutz, FL
- Address: 25700 Sierra Center Blvd Lutz, FL 33559
- Phone: (813) 948-9911
Coral Way Plaza / Miami, FL
- Address: 8765 Coral Way Miami, FL 33165
- Phone: (786) 717-6898
McDonough Commons / McDonough, GA
- Address: 1545 Highway 20 W, Ste 102 McDonough, GA 30253
- Phone: (678) 782-3397
Lost Mountain Crossing / Powder Springs, GA
- Address: 5100 Dallas Highway, Ste 300 Powder Springs, GA 30127
- Phone: (770) 627-4959
Denton Plaza / Denton, MD
- Address: 2 Denton Plaza Denton, MD 21629
- Phone: (443) 448-7139
Riverview Center / Riverview, MI
- Address: 17034 Fort St Riverview, MI 48913
- Phone: (734) 282-4424
Marketplace of Royal Oak / Royal Oak, MI
- Address: 2130 East 12 Mile Rd, Ste C Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Phone: (248) 607-7211
West Way / Westland, MI
- Address: 35592 Warren Rd Westland, MI 48185
- Phone: (734) 467-9622
Wedgewood Commons / Olive Branch, MS
- Address: 5338 Goodman Rd, Ste 125 Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Phone: (662) 408-2570
Belmont Town Center / Belmont, NC
- Address: 915 South Point Rd, Ste D Belmont, NC 28012
- Phone: (704) 829-8225
Sharonville Plaza / Cincinnati, OH
- Address: 12065 Lebanon Rd (Rt 42) Cincinnati, OH 45241
- Phone: (513) 832-7683
Union Square Shopping Center / Harrisburg, PA
- Address: 3881 Union Deposit Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109
- Phone: (717) 649-6418
West Towne Marketplace / El Paso, TX
- Address: 6450 Desert Blvd N, Ste F102 El Paso, TX 79912
- Phone: (915) 270-9274
Cooper Crossing / Lubbock, TX
- Address: 12819 Indiana Ave, Ste 400 Lubbock, TX 79423
- Phone: (806) 701-4151
Windswept Plaza / Rockport, TX
- Address: 2311 Highway 35 N Rockport, TX 78382
- Phone: (361) 790-5202
Westgate on Pearl Street / Tacoma, WA
- Address: 2621 N Pearl Street, Ste C11 Tacoma, WA 98407
- Phone: (253) 507-5005
February 2018
Norco Village / Norco, CA
- Address: 2420 River Rd, Ste 240 Norco, CA 92860
- Phone: (951) 735-2012
Lake Ella / Tallahassee, FL
- Address: 3425 Thomasville Rd, Ste 9 Tallahassee, FL 32309
- Phone: (850) 894-5002
Oglethorpe Square / Hinesville, GA
- Address: 863 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Ste 250 Hinesville, GA 31313
- Phone: (912) 877-1776
Creekside Plaza / Romeoville, IL
- Address: 388 S Webber Rd Romeoville, IL 60446
- Phone: (815) 838-1653
Mohawk Trail Plaza / Greenfield, MA
- Address: 249 Mohawk Trail, Unit C Greenfield, MA 01301
- Phone: (413) 475-3154
Northgate Plaza / Cameron, NC
- Address: 1474 S Hwy 87, Unit 5 Cameron, NC 28326
- Phone: (910) 556-1350
Espanola / Espanola, NM
- Address: 1404 N Riverside Dr, Ste B Espanola, NM 87532
- Phone: (505) 747-7662
Village Square Shopping Center / Springfield, OR
- Address: 5505 Main St Springfield, OR 97478
- Phone: (541) 780-6996
Eisenhower Drive / Hanover, PA
- Address: 100 Eisenhower Dr, Ste 240 Hanover, PA 17331
- Phone: (717) 634-2283
Northtowne Center / Hixson, TN
- Address: 5450 Highway 153, Ste 160 Hixson, TN 37343
- Phone: (423) 876-0600
Augusta Woods / Tomball, TX
- Address: 25760 Kuykendahl Rd, Ste B Tomball, TX 77375
- Phone: (832) 534-8810
Green Tree Marketplace / Chesapeake, VA
- Address: 473 Kempsville Rd, Ste 103 Chesapeake, VA 23320
- Phone: (757) 382-5908
Two Constitution Square / Washington, DC
- Address: 145 N St NE Washington, DC 20002
- Phone: (202) 277-0594
Freshwater Plaza / Milwaukee, WI
- Address: 118 E Greenfield Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
- Phone: (414) 808-0758
For more information about Great Clips, Inc., visit www.greatclips.com
www.greatclips.com
and follow Great Clips on social media:
Twitter
,
Facebook
,
and
Instagram
.
About Great Clips, Inc.
Great Clips, Inc. was established in
1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has 4,200 salons throughout the
United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand.
Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by
more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips
franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training
to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical
skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced,
high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are
needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut
is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’
Online
Check-In
and
Clip
Notes
®
. To check-in online, visit
http://www.greatclips.com
.
