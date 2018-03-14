Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Great Clips, Inc. : Kicks off 2018 with the Opening of 33 Salons to Provide High Quality, Affordable Hair Care in Communities across the Country

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:01am CET

Great Clips, Inc. , the world’s largest salon brand, announces the opening of 33 salons across the United States in January and February 2018. At each Great Clips salon, customers will enjoy the high-quality, affordable hair care that’s provided at over 4,200 Great Clips salons across North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005309/en/

Great Clips, Inc. opens 33 salons in January and February in the United States (Photo: Business Wire ...

Great Clips, Inc. opens 33 salons in January and February in the United States (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, Great Clips, Inc. will drive technology advancements to further enhance the customer experience and innovate around the company’s core: great haircuts. The Great Clips App, featuring Online Check-In , provides customers an opportunity to add their name to the wait list prior to arriving at their local salon, decreasing time spent waiting in the salon. Clip Notes ® is another customer-centric technology capability that’s proprietary to Great Clips. Stylists at every Great Clips salons use Clip Notes, a customer-centric technology that stores details of a customer’s haircut in a secure global cloud network, to retrieve details of a customer’s haircut within a few seconds to give customers the quality haircut they expect, regardless of which Great Clips salon they visit.

Great Clips, Inc. franchisees opened salons in the following communities:

January 2018

Christown Spectrum Mall / Phoenix, AZ

  • Address: 1818 W Montebello Ave, Ste 104 Phoenix, AZ 85016
  • Phone: (602) 647-0672

Osgood Road / Fremont, CA

  • Address: 44029 Osgood Rd, Ste 150 Fremont, CA 94539
  • Phone: (510) 679-3476

Lawrence & Monroe / Santa Clara, CA

  • Address: 3555 Monroe St, Ste 55 Santa Clara, CA 95051
  • Phone: (408) 684-8464

Cypress Creek Town Center / Lutz, FL

  • Address: 25700 Sierra Center Blvd Lutz, FL 33559
  • Phone: (813) 948-9911

Coral Way Plaza / Miami, FL

  • Address: 8765 Coral Way Miami, FL 33165
  • Phone: (786) 717-6898

McDonough Commons / McDonough, GA

  • Address: 1545 Highway 20 W, Ste 102 McDonough, GA 30253
  • Phone: (678) 782-3397

Lost Mountain Crossing / Powder Springs, GA

  • Address: 5100 Dallas Highway, Ste 300 Powder Springs, GA 30127
  • Phone: (770) 627-4959

Denton Plaza / Denton, MD

  • Address: 2 Denton Plaza Denton, MD 21629
  • Phone: (443) 448-7139

Riverview Center / Riverview, MI

  • Address: 17034 Fort St Riverview, MI 48913
  • Phone: (734) 282-4424

Marketplace of Royal Oak / Royal Oak, MI

  • Address: 2130 East 12 Mile Rd, Ste C Royal Oak, MI 48067
  • Phone: (248) 607-7211

West Way / Westland, MI

  • Address: 35592 Warren Rd Westland, MI 48185
  • Phone: (734) 467-9622

Wedgewood Commons / Olive Branch, MS

  • Address: 5338 Goodman Rd, Ste 125 Olive Branch, MS 38654
  • Phone: (662) 408-2570

Belmont Town Center / Belmont, NC

  • Address: 915 South Point Rd, Ste D Belmont, NC 28012
  • Phone: (704) 829-8225

Sharonville Plaza / Cincinnati, OH

  • Address: 12065 Lebanon Rd (Rt 42) Cincinnati, OH 45241
  • Phone: (513) 832-7683

Union Square Shopping Center / Harrisburg, PA

  • Address: 3881 Union Deposit Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109
  • Phone: (717) 649-6418

West Towne Marketplace / El Paso, TX

  • Address: 6450 Desert Blvd N, Ste F102 El Paso, TX 79912
  • Phone: (915) 270-9274

Cooper Crossing / Lubbock, TX

  • Address: 12819 Indiana Ave, Ste 400 Lubbock, TX 79423
  • Phone: (806) 701-4151

Windswept Plaza / Rockport, TX

  • Address: 2311 Highway 35 N Rockport, TX 78382
  • Phone: (361) 790-5202

Westgate on Pearl Street / Tacoma, WA

  • Address: 2621 N Pearl Street, Ste C11 Tacoma, WA 98407
  • Phone: (253) 507-5005

February 2018

Norco Village / Norco, CA

  • Address: 2420 River Rd, Ste 240 Norco, CA 92860
  • Phone: (951) 735-2012

Lake Ella / Tallahassee, FL

  • Address: 3425 Thomasville Rd, Ste 9 Tallahassee, FL 32309
  • Phone: (850) 894-5002

Oglethorpe Square / Hinesville, GA

  • Address: 863 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Ste 250 Hinesville, GA 31313
  • Phone: (912) 877-1776

Creekside Plaza / Romeoville, IL

  • Address: 388 S Webber Rd Romeoville, IL 60446
  • Phone: (815) 838-1653

Mohawk Trail Plaza / Greenfield, MA

  • Address: 249 Mohawk Trail, Unit C Greenfield, MA 01301
  • Phone: (413) 475-3154

Northgate Plaza / Cameron, NC

  • Address: 1474 S Hwy 87, Unit 5 Cameron, NC 28326
  • Phone: (910) 556-1350

Espanola / Espanola, NM

  • Address: 1404 N Riverside Dr, Ste B Espanola, NM 87532
  • Phone: (505) 747-7662

Village Square Shopping Center / Springfield, OR

  • Address: 5505 Main St Springfield, OR 97478
  • Phone: (541) 780-6996

Eisenhower Drive / Hanover, PA

  • Address: 100 Eisenhower Dr, Ste 240 Hanover, PA 17331
  • Phone: (717) 634-2283

Northtowne Center / Hixson, TN

  • Address: 5450 Highway 153, Ste 160 Hixson, TN 37343
  • Phone: (423) 876-0600

Augusta Woods / Tomball, TX

  • Address: 25760 Kuykendahl Rd, Ste B Tomball, TX 77375
  • Phone: (832) 534-8810

Green Tree Marketplace / Chesapeake, VA

  • Address: 473 Kempsville Rd, Ste 103 Chesapeake, VA 23320
  • Phone: (757) 382-5908

Two Constitution Square / Washington, DC

  • Address: 145 N St NE Washington, DC 20002
  • Phone: (202) 277-0594

Freshwater Plaza / Milwaukee, WI

  • Address: 118 E Greenfield Ave Milwaukee, WI 53204
  • Phone: (414) 808-0758

For more information about Great Clips, Inc., visit www.greatclips.com and follow Great Clips on social media: Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Great Clips, Inc.
Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has 4,200 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. No appointments are needed, and salons are open nights and weekends. Getting a great haircut is more convenient than ever with Great Clips’ Online Check-In and Clip Notes ® . To check-in online, visit http://www.greatclips.com .


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aFEDERAL INSURANCE : Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations
AQ
11:15aFEDERAL INSURANCE : Final Flood Hazard Determinations
AQ
11:15aBRIDGESTONE : Notice of Lodging of Proposed Consent Decree Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act
AQ
11:15aWESTAR ENERGY : Notice of Lodging of Proposed Modification to Consent Decree Under The Clean Air Act
AQ
11:15aSelf-Regulatory Organizations; Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.; Order Instituting Proceedings To Determine Whether To Approve or Disapprove a Proposed Rule Change To List and Trade Shares of a Series of the Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy ETF Under the ETF Series Solutions Trust Under Rule 14.11(c)(3), Index Fund Shares
AQ
11:15aSelf-Regulatory Organizations; Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.; Order Instituting Proceedings To Determine Whether To Approve or Disapprove a Proposed Rule Change To List and Trade Shares of a Series of the Cboe Vest S&P 500 Buffer Protect Strategy ETF Under the ETF Series Solutions Trust Under Rule 14.11(c)(3), Index Fund Shares
AQ
11:15aTOYOTA MOTOR : Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc., Grant of Petition for Decision of Inconsequential Noncompliance
AQ
11:15aBIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints CRO to Conduct Pivotal Clinical Efficacy Phase 3 Trial of its Novel Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate
AQ
11:11aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Refinery Overhaul Begins in Q2 - NNPC
AQ
11:11aTOTAL NIGERIA : Donates Classroom Blocks to Community
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5PRUDENTIAL : Britain's Prudential to split in new world order for insurers

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.