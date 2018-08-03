Log in
Greatcell Solar : Live Web-Conference 4QFY2018 Results – Log-In Information

08/03/2018 | 03:21am CEST

Date: 2018-08-03

Category: Blog

Dear Shareholder and Follower,

Join our live web-conference with Greatcell's Managing Director, Richard Caldwell, commenting and answering your questions about the last Quarter (Q4 FY2018) Results.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, 8th August at 5 pm (Sydney Time)/ 9 am (Central European Time e.g. Frankfurt, Zurich etc.).

To join, simply register via this link: https://reuter.clickmeeting.com/gc-q4.

If you do not have access to Internet or just would like to dial in via phone, please find below different free dial in numbers for different regions in the world:

Europe

  • Berlin: +49 (157) 3598-9002
  • Paris: +33 (9) 7512-9519
  • Zürich: +41 (44) 508-7143
  • London: +44 (20) 7048-4146

USA / Canada

  • Toronto: +1 (647) 497-7729
  • New York: +1 (917) 338-1451
  • Chicago: +1 (312) 702-1380

Australia

  • Perth: +61 (8) 6365-0440
  • Melbourne: +61 (3) 9021-6833

Note that your participant PIN, if you want to dial in via phone, will be 548446#: this PIN is identical for all phone numbers above.

NB: To avoid any technical issues during the live web-conference (online):

  • Check 48h before the conference day your Flash player version as you will need an updated version of flash player: http://www.adobe.com/software/flash/about/ then click on the 'player download center' located in the 2nd paragraph underneath the tab of Adobe Flash Player version needed regarding each browser used.
  • Minimum Internet requirement would be 256 kbps. You can test it by clicking on the 'Test my connection first' when you register your details to log into the conference room.
  • Sound test (phone or online): please make sure, that you dial in a few minutes before the conference time. If you hear music, while you are in the waiting room, you have the correct sound settings. If you do not hear any music, while you are in the waiting room, please check your sound settings on your computer.
  • Firewall issues: your firewall might not allow you to enter the Webcast. If it happens, please change the settings of your firewall or dial in via telephone.

Click HERE to read the full Quaterly Report 3QFY2018 - English version.

Click HERE to read the full Quaterly Report 3QFY2018 - German version.

Kindest regards,

Disclaimer

Greatcell Solar Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:20:06 UTC
