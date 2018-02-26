Greater Grand Forks Convention & Visitors Bureau : Great things are springing up at Alerus Center

No need for April showers…the Alerus Center is already blooming with simply grand events before, during and after that time! With new General Manager Anna Rosburg at the helm, Grand Forks' premiere entertainment and convention facility will be hopping, more than ever before, with a variety of different events.

March 2-3: 2018 First Robotics Competition

March 20-22: 25 th Annual ArtWise Elementary Art Show

March 23-25: Home Design & Garden Show 2018

March 31: 16 th Annual Kids Easter Egg Scramble

April 13-15: Jurassic Quest

April 14: GF Horticultural Society presents Gardening Saturday 2018

April 21: Toughest Monster Truck Tour Championship Weekend

April 21-22: Red River Valley Motorcyclists 2018 Motorcycle Show

May 3: Thomas Rhett w/special guests Brett Young & Russell Dickerson

May 20: Five Finger Death Punch & Shinedown w/special guests Starset & Bad Wolves

For more information, including ticket/admission prices, go to www.aleruscenter.com.

If you'd like to grab a bite or enjoy some cocktails before or after your event, there are several awesome spots nearby to indulge and imbibe. Just some of them include: Aalto's, Tavern United and l'Bistro in Canad Inns Destination Center; Crooked Pint Ale House; Grand Junction Subs; Ramada Aroma Café & Dreamers Lounge; The Red Pepper; Speedway 805 Grill & Bar; and Vinyl Taco.