Green Hills Software :'s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System is the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in high-assurance operating systems, today announced that it has successfully completed the FACE™ verification process with CERTON, a Cyient Company and a FACE Consortium approved Verification Authority, in order to verify conformance of its INTEGRITY®-178 Time-Variant Unified Multi Processing (tuMP™) operating system with the Technical Standard for Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) edition 2.1.1. Green Hills Software has completed these conformance requirements for its INTEGRITY-178 tuMP operating system for two different multicore architectures, or Units of Conformance (UoC): ARMv8 and PowerPC/QorIQ. In addition, each INTEGRITY-178 tuMP UoC has been verified against both the Safety Base and Security Profiles with each profile including verification for C, C++ and Ada support. As a result, Green Hills Software is the only multicore operating system that is conformant to the FACE Technical Standard. The FACE Registry's inclusion of UoCs for INTEGRITY-178 tuMP demonstrates full completion of the FACE conformance activities for this Green Hills Software product.

INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is now the only FACE conformant operating system that offers true multicore operation (as opposed to an operating system that holds all cores but one in reset). INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is also the only multicore operating system that meets the ARINC-653 standard's requirement for multicore operation as defined in Section 2 of Supplement 4 for the ARINC-653 standard: "Multiple processes within a partition scheduled to execute concurrently on different processor cores," and "Multiple partitions scheduled to execute concurrently on different processor cores." INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only RTCA/DO-178B DAL-A and CAST-32A compliant operating system that provides the ability for system architects to support both SMP and AMP Level A applications in a partitioned scheduled operating environment on a multicore SoC, thus enabling maximum throughput by way of highly optimized core utilization. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the worldwide high-assurance operating system leader when it comes to delivering the most efficient and optimal core utilization for today's advanced 32-bit and 64-bit multicore architectures – INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the industry leader in enabling optimal SWaP reduction results for today's critical airborne systems.

"For the last two decades Green Hills Software has led the civil and military aerospace markets with the most innovative and trusted operating system technology. We are proud of this latest accomplishment, and look forward to the value it brings to the Future Airborne Capability Environment community," said Dan O'Dowd, founder and chief executive officer of Green Hills Software. "While competitors use deceptive marketing claims and empty promises in order to get yesterday's technology designed into critical airborne systems, Green Hills Software continues to do what it knows how to do best: continue developing and supporting the most resilient and reliable multicore operating system technology for today and tomorrow's safety- and security-critical systems."

Green Hills Software will wrap up its FACE Technical Standard 2.1.1 Conformance testing shortly for its Intel version of the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP operating system for both the Safety Base and Security Profiles. With the completion of its FACE 2.1.1 conformance objectives, Green Hills Software plans to then focus on the FACE Technical Standard 3.0 conformance requirements as its INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is currently fully aligned with FACE 3.0.

Green Hills Software has a long history as an innovative leader in enabling critical embedded system designers to fully utilize advanced microprocessor features such as those found on today's multicore SoCs. Beginning with Green Hills Software's pioneering efforts of robust partitioning for single-core processors, its list of accomplishments continues today with certified operating systems for today's highly capable Intel, ARMv8 and PowerPC multicore SoCs. Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 tuMP has been shipping to aerospace and defense customers since 2010 and builds upon a proven sixteen-year service history and certification pedigree of its INTEGRITY-178 single-core predecessor by incorporating multicore operating system capabilities, including support for both DAL-A compliant AMP and SMP operation. The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP multicore operating system is available for Intel, ARM and NXP PowerPC/QorIQ architectures, supporting both 32-bit and full 64-bit operation. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP for Intel architectures also offers support for Linux, Windows and Android Guest OS virtualization. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP offers complete support for the ARINC-653 Part 1 Supplement 4 standard (including section 2 defining multicore operation), as well as Part 2's optional features such as Sampling Port Data Structures, Sampling Port Extensions, Memory Blocks, Multiple Module Schedules and File System. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP has other optional components which include a DAL-A compliant network stack with multicast support and a file system, both based on a Client/Server architecture that features the ability of the Level A Server to communicate simultaneously with multiple Clients operating at different safety levels (DAL A – E), located on the same or different cores. The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP operating system uniquely provides the ability to integrate a multicore processor into a safety-critical system while achieving optimal use of all cores in a deterministic manner that complies with RTCA/DO-178B DAL-A and the FAA's CAST-32A position paper for multicore processors.

Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is currently available with a long list of existing ARM, PowerPC and Intel Board Support Packages for COTS multicore hardware solutions from Mercury Systems, Curtiss-Wright, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Kontron and a number of reference development boards from NXP, Intel, Xilinx and the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

