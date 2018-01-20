Green Party of Texas : 2018 Candidate Applicants

The following individuals have filed an application with GPTX to participate in the 2018 nominating convention process and party ballot access drive:

Governor - Jan Richards

Attorney General - Jamar Osborne*

*It has come to the attention of GPTX SEC that Mr. Osborne has also filed with the Libertarian Party & his application is under review.

Railroad Commissioner - George Reiter

Congressional District 29 - James Partsch-Galvan

The appearance of these candidates on the general election ballot will be contingent on GPTX successfully meeting Texas ballot access requirements. For more information on helping the ballot access effort, click here & of course donate!