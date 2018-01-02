Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Greene County OH : Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 1/23/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 05:35pm CET
Posted on: January 2, 2018

Greene County Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 1/23/2018

Greene County Environmental Services will hold a household hazardous/special waste drop-off event on Tuesday, January 23rd. Accepted waste includes: household hazardous waste, scrap metal, large household appliances and tube type fluorescent light bulbs. Check out the Additional Info link for the list of accepted items. Residents may drop off their items at Greene County Environmental Services, 2145 Greene Way Blvd, Xenia, OH from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.

Additional Info...

Greene County, OH published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:34:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40p GTI GAS TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE : CDH Energy and Frontier Associates Join Frontier Energy
05:40p CRYSTAL LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : This is your year to get healthy and fit!
05:35p CITY OF LOWER HEIDELBERG PA : Winter Weather Procedures
05:35p GREENE COUNTY OH : Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 1/23/2018
05:25p ENVIRONMENT AND LABOR : The top stories this year from the Center for Public Integrity
05:25p ARGUS MEDIA : 2 January 2018 Indonesian coal futures to launch on 20 January 16 October 2017 Argus chairman and CEO wins international entrepreneur of the year accolade
05:20p LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY : Tweaking quantum dots powers-up double-pane solar windows
05:20p CITY OF RADNOR PA : Low Water Pressure in Radnor Township – Aqua Pennsylvania
05:20p CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEGRITY : top national security investigations in 2017
05:16pDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trades near strongest levels since mid-2015 on Iranian unrest
2BASF : European stocks see faltering start to 2018 as autos and miners weigh
3BARCLAYS : Bankers to burn midnight oil ahead of 'MiFID' dawn
4ANTOFAGASTA : FTSE retreats as sterling rises
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : AL-FUTTAIM AQUIRES MARKS & SPENCER'S RETAIL BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AN..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.