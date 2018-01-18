Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greg Novak Joins CareCloud as VP of Channel Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:02am CET

Newly created role focuses on expanding patient experience management and fintech for high-growth medical practices

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical practices, today announced that Greg Novak has joined in a newly created role as vice president of channel sales. Novak is leading CareCloud’s relationship with commerce technology giant First Data and its partners to bring modern consumer payment technology to physician practices. First Data was part of CareCloud’s $31.5M Series C funding round in 2016 and a close partner in the 2017 launch of Breeze. The platform helps patients check-in, schedule appointments, and process payments natively on Clover® Stations, iOS or Android devices, or any computer--transforming the interaction between patient and practice.

“Patient out-of-pocket payments now account for upwards of 40 percent of an ambulatory medical practice’s revenue,” said Juan Molina, vice president of strategy and business development for CareCloud. “There is a tremendous appetite for innovative health technology like Breeze that helps provide a better patient experience while also improving a practice’s bottom line. Greg Novak brings a proven track record of IT strategy to expand our relationship with First Data and other partners in the space.”

Novak comes to CareCloud with an extensive IT career at General Electric, Hewlett-Packard Financial Services, Cisco Systems, and, most recently, Presidio Networked Solutions Group, a channel partner for manufacturers of data center and network infrastructure.

With nearly three decades experience in the IT industry, Novak’s background has covered account management and strategy, channel leadership roles, new business development, infrastructure and services financing, financial asset portfolio management, and technology lifecycle management.

About CareCloud

CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), patient experience management (PXM) and telemedicine and telemedicine solutions for high-performance medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow, and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26a STATOIL : Supreme Court Asks Statoil to Maintain Status quo
07:24a ASHOKA BUILDCON : receives completion certificate for its Mudhol Nipani Road Project
07:24a BEST OF BEST : Contest Begins
07:24a HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT : standalone net profit declines 52.67% in the December 2017 quarter
07:24a PITTI LAMINATIONS : starts commercial production at new facility in Aurangabad
07:24a OM METALS INFRAPROJECTS : JV secures contract for USD 32 million
07:24a DCB BANK LTD'S Q3FY18 STANDALONE NET PROFIT RISES 11.13% YOY TO RS57.01CR : Misses Estimates
07:24a DILIP BUILDCON : has been awarded project worth Rs730.08cr by NHAI
07:24a L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES : wins $50 million avionics contract
07:24a PODDAR PIGMENTS : standalone net profit declines 3.01% in the December 2017 quarter
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
2Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : Peugeot CEO outlines ambitious plan to re-enter U.S., go electri..
4Oil rises ahead of U.S. weekly inventory figures
5Bank of America takes tax hit, vows longer-term boost

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.