Greg Novak Joins CareCloud as VP of Channel Sales

CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical practices, today
announced that Greg Novak has joined in a newly created role as vice
president of channel sales. Novak is leading CareCloud’s relationship
with commerce technology giant First
Data and its partners to bring modern consumer payment technology to
physician practices. First Data was part of CareCloud’s $31.5M Series C
funding round in 2016 and a close partner in the 2017 launch of Breeze.
The platform helps patients check-in, schedule appointments, and process
payments natively on Clover® Stations, iOS or Android devices, or any
computer--transforming the interaction between patient and practice.
“Patient out-of-pocket payments now account for upwards of 40 percent of
an ambulatory medical practice’s revenue,” said Juan Molina, vice
president of strategy and business development for CareCloud. “There is
a tremendous appetite for innovative health technology like Breeze that
helps provide a better patient experience while also improving a
practice’s bottom line. Greg Novak brings a proven track record of IT
strategy to expand our relationship with First Data and other partners
in the space.”
Novak comes to CareCloud with an extensive IT career at General
Electric, Hewlett-Packard Financial Services, Cisco Systems, and, most
recently, Presidio Networked Solutions Group, a channel partner for
manufacturers of data center and network infrastructure.
With nearly three decades experience in the IT industry, Novak’s
background has covered account management and strategy, channel
leadership roles, new business development, infrastructure and services
financing, financial asset portfolio management, and technology
lifecycle management.
About CareCloud
CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle
management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR),
patient experience management (PXM) and telemedicine and telemedicine
solutions for high-performance medical groups. CareCloud helps clients
increase profitability, streamline workflow, and improve patient care
nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4 billion in
annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial
platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.
