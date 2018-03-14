Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GridGain® Strengthens Management Team as Market Demand Surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:01am CET

Tim Carley Named Managing Director, EMEA, Lalit Ahuja Named Vice President Professional Services 

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite(TM), today announced it is expanding its management team to keep pace with surging demand for its in-memory computing solutions. Tim Carley has been named managing director of EMEA and will head up sales and customer operations across the entire EMEA region. Lalit Ahuja has been named vice president of Professional Services and will lead GridGain's expanding global professional services organization.

According to Gartner's Predicts 2018: In-Memory Computing Technologies Remain Pervasive as Adoption Grows*, "By 2019, 75 percent of cloud-native application development will utilize in-memory computing or services that use in-memory computing, thus enabling mainstream developers to implement high-scale/high-performance applications" and "by 2021, at least 25 percent of large and global organizations will adopt platforms combining multiple in-memory technologies to reduce their in-memory computing infrastructure complexity." In 2017, GridGain, a clear leader in delivering in-memory computing technologies, saw sales surge by 84 percent compared to 2016 and grew the company's headcount by 73 percent.

"Initiatives related to digital transformation, omnichannel marketing, and real-time regulatory compliance are generating an insatiable demand for high performance and scalability that can be met only with a comprehensive in-memory computing platform," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain. "To meet this demand, we are expanding our operations across the organization, and we are excited to bring Lalit and Tim aboard. Their experience in growing larger organizations will be vital to our success moving forward."

Prior to joining GridGain, Tim Carley, who is based in France, spent four years at Numerix as the managing director for EMEA, where he transformed and diversified the business from a pricing analytics firm to a leading enterprise-wide risk company, leading an aggressive business strategy to accompany the development of a new risk management platform. The successful diversification strategy led to 15 major projects in just 24 months. Prior to Numerix, he was the vice president of EMEA for FRSGlobal, a Wolters Kluwer company, where he grew the risk management business by 50 percent. Carley also held a variety of positions at DataSynapse Inc., Sungard and Reuters. Carley holds a BA in International Business Studies from ESSEC BBA Paris, France.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Lalit Ahuja has a long track record of successfully influencing organizational change and defining technology strategies. Prior to joining GridGain, he was the vice president of global professional services at Akana, Inc., where he grew the professional services team by more than 250 percent while defining the company's professional services methodology and portfolio. Before Akana, Ahuja was the head of enterprise architecture & IT strategy at First American Financial Corporation, where he successfully ensured the corporate IT infrastructure was aligned with the organization's strategic business goals. Prior to that, he was the chief enterprise architect at Pacific Life. Ahuja has an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Master of Science degree from Iowa State University.

*Gartner, "Predicts 2018: In-Memory Computing Technologies Remain Pervasive as Adoption Grows," Fabrizio Biscotti et al, 22 December 2017.

About GridGain® Systems
GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite(TM). GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:
Terry Erisman
GridGain Systems
[email protected]
(650) 241-2281

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache CassandraCassandra, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GridGain Systems via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33a'THIS HAS HAPPENED AT UNITED BEFORE' : José Mourinho plays down limp exit
AQ
09:33aSUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKETS 2016-2024 : Sun Protection, Self Tanning & After Sun Products - Global Strategic Business Report 2018
GL
09:32aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Sky PLC
PR
09:30aMARTELA OYJ : Corporation's Board of Directors' organizational meeting
AQ
09:28aNOBLE : clinches key restructuring deal with group of creditors
RE
09:26aZTE : Airtel's 4G will drive growth
AQ
09:26aFBN HOL : ings in N5b off-market shares deals
AQ
09:26aSTANBIC IBTC BANK : empowers start-ups
AQ
09:26aZENITH BANK : declares N84.8b dividend
AQ
09:25aThree day investment summit and Expo 2018 kicks off
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2ALPHABET : Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
4INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Fiscal Year 2017 Net Profit Rose on Strong Performance at All Stores
5ADIDAS : ADIDAS : buyback, profit forecast set to boost shares

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.