Groundbreaking Held for SECU Dormitory at NC FFA Center in Bladen County

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon marking the beginning of a new 72-bed dormitory being built at the North Carolina Future Farmers of America (NC FFA) Center in White Lake. With the support of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members, SECU Foundation provided a $400,000 grant to the North Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc. for the facility’s construction. The SECU Dormitory will create additional female housing space and will also allow FFA to grow and expand their programming year-round.



Cynthia Jolly, SECU Foundation Board Chair (front row, center) with State FFA student officers and Richard Linton, Dean of NCSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (far right).









Cynthia Jolly, SECU Foundation Board Chair, spoke during the event and noted, “Future Farmers of America is a wonderful youth organization that helps prepare students for success in a broad range of agricultural careers. As long-time advocates of education, SECU members recognize the tremendous benefits and positive impact FFA’s educational programs and services are making for North Carolina’s young citizens. We are proud to provide funding for the SECU Dormitory to help further support the successful work being accomplished through the Center.”

Roughly 1,300 campers visit the NC FFA Center each summer, and the new accommodations will support 1,800 campers once the SECU Dormitory is complete. The extra housing and enhanced level of services will help reduce crowding, improve the living environment, and ultimately increase the number of well-trained student leaders in North Carolina’s school systems and communities. There are more than 20,000 NC FFA members in 263 chapters, and the organization has roughly 319 FFA programs in middle schools and high schools statewide.

“We are excited to receive this gift from the SECU Foundation,” said Gerald Barlowe, State Agricultural Education Leader at the NC FFA Association. “It’s an important gift – an investment in the future of our organization and its members, allowing us to expand our capacity for female FFA members to attend our camps and leadership training. The enclosed, heated and air-conditioned SECU Dormitory will also give us the opportunity to utilize camp services beyond the summer for additional activities throughout the year. Thank you for this gift that will truly impact the lives of our current and future members.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 81 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 263 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $130 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director Office: 919-839-5562 | [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a7a65a2-ec62-42c7-bee5-8d6d93e4767b