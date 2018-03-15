Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Groupe Eurotunnel SE : Announces the Publication of Its 2017 Registration Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:52am CET

Regulatory News:

The Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Paris:GET) 2017 Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French financial markets regulator) on 13 March 2018.

The 2017 Registration Document includes the following:

  • Annual Financial Report;
  • Board of Directors’ governance report;
  • Description of the treasury shares buyback programme.

This Registration Document is made publicly available under the conditions set out by current regulations and can also be viewed on the Getlink website (www.getlinkgroup.com).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pEurope Data Backup and Recovery Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Media Storage Backup, Application Backup, and Email Backup - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:02pHIKU BRANDS : and Jackman Reinvents enter into strategic collaboration to bring best in class retail experience to cannabis
AQ
12:02pFINALCAD : Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies
BU
12:02pAerpio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
12:02pPICTON MAHONEY TACTICAL INCOME FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
AQ
12:02pARQULE : to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
BU
12:02pBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : announces its distribution for the month of March 2018
AQ
12:02pMAKEMYTRIP LIMITED : Free Research Report as MakeMyTrip's Revenues Surged 40%
AC
12:02pCENTRAL GARDEN & PET : Announces Acquisition of General Pet Supply
BU
12:02pResearch Reports on Precious Metals and Mining Trust MINT Income Fund Dividend Growth Split and Brompton Split Banc
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
3UNILEVER : Unilever picks Rotterdam headquarters over London in blow to UK before Brexit​
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shar..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.