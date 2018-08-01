Growth plan for SunTech Drive includes joining the Innosphere Entrepreneur Program

Boulder, CO, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunTech Drive LLC., an innovative solar power electronics company, announces that as part of their rapid growth plan, the company will be joining Innosphere’s recently launched Scaleup program. SunTech Drive will be introduced to a wide-ranging network of thought leaders and investors to help SunTech Drive capitalize on their early success and market growth potential.

Innosphere accelerates the success of high-impact science and technology-based startup and scaleup companies in Colorado. Innosphere’s incubation program focus on ensuring companies are investor-ready, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced advisors, making introductions to corporate partners, exit planning, and accelerating top line revenue growth. Innosphere supports high-tech entrepreneurs in the industries of bioscience, medical device, health innovations, cleantech, energy, advanced materials, hardware, IoT and enterprise software. Innosphere has been in operation for 20 years, has locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, and Castle Rock, and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to create jobs and grow Colorado’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. www.innosphere.org



SunTech Drive bridges the most efficient off-grid nanogrid controllers on the market with Energy IoT. The patent pending designs represent a dramatic departure from the large and costly legacy controllers of the past. The company replaces legacy electromagnetic cores and windings with high speed digital switching silicon and adaptive firmware. Not only does this result in controllers that are an order of magnitude smaller and lighter, it also allows for incorporating multiple system components into one integrated controller.









“Through Innosphere’s Scaleup program, we’re aiming to encourage more innovation and inspire more entrepreneurs to seek solutions that scale their business,” said Bud Michael, Innosphere Director of Software and Hardware programs. “The capabilities of SunTech Drive’s product are seemingly boundless, and the company has experienced early wins due to their insightful innovations in the energy sector. I’m excited to start working with their dedicated team to help in scaling their business.”

“It’s an exciting time at SunTech Drive and our ability to capitalize on our early success is further bolstered by partnering with Innosphere,” said John LoPorto, CEO of SunTech Drive. “SunTech was merely an idea just five years ago, and now we’re poised to grow into a major player in the power electronics and energy IoT markets. By leveraging Innosphere’s scaling expertise and networks, we feel confident in our evolution and are extremely excited to start writing the next chapter of our story.”



Companies entering Innosphere's Scaleup Program are supported by not only their Innosphere liaison, but also work with former C-level executives, experienced staff, and industry-specific advisors.

Headquartered in Boulder, SunTech Drive connects power electronics with IoT Energy Intelligence by enabling edge-of-the-grid AC loads to be effectively powered by solar energy. SunTech Drive’s products use real-time blending of solar and AC grid power, along with variable speed technology, to offset grid power consumption and eliminate peak demand charges to the consumer. Through adaptive firmware, SunTech Drive is developing a utility-friendly communication network of power controllers to efficiently regulate load operation.

Innosphere’s Scaleup Program focuses on ensuring companies are ready to handle the challenges of growth, and developing personalized plans for companies around the key focus areas of: raising capital; financial and exit planning; talent acquisition; operational excellence; and business development.

For more information on SunTech Drive, contact CEO John LoPorto at [email protected] or (877) 230-7501.

For more information on Innosphere’s programs, contact enterprise software program director, Bud Michael, at [email protected] or (970) 221-1301.

