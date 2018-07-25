Grupo Elektra Reports EBITDA of Ps.4,630 Million and Operating Profit of Ps.3,921 Million in 2Q18
0
07/25/2018 | 03:27am CEST
—Solid performance in both commercial and financial businesses generates 11% increase in consolidated revenue to Ps.25,223 million—
—Firm increase of 11% in gross loan portfolio to Ps.94,503 million—
MEXICO CITY, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:ELEKTRA*) (Latibex:XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, reported today financial results for the second quarter of 2018.
Consolidated second quarter results
Consolidated revenue was Ps.25,223 million in the period, 11% above the Ps.22,794 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.20,593 million, compared to Ps.18,301 million for the same period of 2017.
As a result, Grupo Elektra reported EBITDA of Ps.4,630 million, 3% higher than the Ps.4,493 million of the previous year’s quarter; EBITDA margin was 18% for the period.
Operating profit was of Ps.3,921 million this quarter, from Ps.3,895 million in the same period of 2017.
The company reported net income of Ps.3,678 million, compared to net income of Ps.7,137 million a year ago.
2Q 2017
2Q 2018
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$22,794
$25,223
$2,428
11%
EBITDA
$4,493
$4,630
$137
3%
Operating profit
$3,895
$3,921
$25
1%
Net result
$7,137
$3,678
$(3,460)
-48%
Net result per share
$30.78
$16.20
$(14.58)
-48%
Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of June 30, 2017, Elektra* outstanding shares were 231.9 million and as of June 30, 2018, were 227.1 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 11%, as a result of 11% and 9% growth in both financial revenues and commercial sales, respectively.
The increase in commercial division sales —to Ps.9,394 million from Ps.8,597 million last year— results from strategies focused on effectively satisfying customer needs with world class merchandise, optimal customer service and the most competitive terms in the market.
In recent quarters, these strategies have an additional boost with the launch of a new, larger store format, which includes a greater selection of goods and services to satisfy a growing number of families. In October, Grupo Elektra also launched its omnichannel strategy, with its online store www.elektra.com.mx, through which thousands of products are sold, at unparalleled prices, from any device and at all times, which further strengthens the company's business operations.
The increase in financial revenue —to Ps.15,829 million from Ps.14,197 million the previous year— reflects mainly revenue growth of 20% at Banco Azteca Mexico.
Costs and expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter increased 12% to Ps.9,568 million, from Ps.8,563 million in the previous year, as a result of a 4% increase in commercial costs, and 27% growth in financial cost. The increase in the financial cost results from the creation of loan-loss provisions and higher interest payments, in line with higher market interest rates, as well as increased consolidated deposits.
Sales, administration and promotion expenses increased 13% to Ps.11,025 million, as a result of higher personnel and maintenance expenditures, in the context of growing operations in Grupo Elektra.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA grew 3% to Ps.4,630 million this quarter. Operating income increased 1% to Ps.3,921 million, from Ps.3,895 million for the same quarter of 2017.
The most significant variation below EBITDA was a negative variation of Ps.5,997 million in other financial results —which reflects a 6% appreciation this quarter in the market value of the underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company, and does not imply cash flow— compared to a 72% increase a year ago.
Congruent with the negative variation of other financial results, a decrease of Ps.1,406 million in the provision of taxes was registered during the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.3,678 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.7,137 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated balance sheet
A proforma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows visualizing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the equity method.
This presentation shows the debt of the company —without considering the immediate and term deposits of Banco Azteca, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The proforma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company, and allows participants in financial markets to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Congruent with that, debt with cost was Ps.21,930 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to Ps.11,864 million for the previous year.
During the quarter, Certificados Bursátiles were issued for Ps.7,500 million for capital investments largely related to growth and improvement of the company's distribution infrastructure.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.24,917 million; as a result, the net cash balance excluding the amount of debt with cost as of June 30, 2018, was favorable at Ps.2,987 million.
The company's equity increased 6% to Ps.70,496 million; while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities is 1.6 times at the close of the quarter.
As of June 30, 2017
As of June 30, 2018
Change
Ps.
%
Cash & marketable fin. instr.
$12,193
$24,917
$12,724
104%
Inventories
$7,980
$10,462
$2,482
31%
Other current assets
$2,065
$2,084
$20
1%
Financial instruments
$16,202
$17,841
$1,639
10%
Accounts receivable
$25,844
$20,159
($5,685)
-22%
Investment share
$28,415
$31,847
$3,432
12%
Fixed assets
$4,104
$5,833
$1,729
42%
Other assets
$1,490
$1,471
($19)
-1%
Total assets
$98,292
$114,615
$16,323
17%
Short-term debt
$3,278
$8,908
$5,630
172%
Other short-term liabilities
$14,617
$17,057
$2,440
17%
Long-term debt
$8,406
$13,022
$4,616
55%
Other long-term debt
$5,351
$5,131
($220)
-4%
Total liabilities
$31,653
$44,119
$12,466
39%
Stakeholders’ equity
$66,639
$70,496
$3,857
6%
Liabilities and equity
$98,292
$114,615
$16,323
17%
Figures in millions of pesos
Consolidated balance sheet
Loan portfolio and deposits
Banco Azteca Mexico, Advance America and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of June 30, 2018 grew 11% to Ps.94,503 million, from Ps.85,050 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.6% at the end of the period, compared to 3.1% in the previous year.
The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 12% to Ps.77,931 million, from Ps.69,850 million a year ago.
The delinquency rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 4.2%, from 2.5% for the previous year. The past-due loan portfolio is reserved 2.3 times, which reflects a past-due portfolio of Ps.3,296 million, in comparison to allowance for credit risks of Ps.7,447 million in balance, as of June 30, 2018.
The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines —consumer, personal loans and Tarjeta Azteca— was 62 weeks at the end of the second quarter.
Grupo Elektra consolidated deposits were Ps.121,090 million, 17% higher than the Ps.103,896 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.118,489 million, 16% higher than the Ps.102,538 million a year ago.
As of June 30, 2018, the estimated capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 17.97%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 7,317 points of contact, compared to 7,181 units a year ago.
In the last twelve months, 52 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic points across Mexico, with greater exhibition area, which increases the offer of products and services, and thereby maximizes customer shopping experiences.
The company has 4,672 points of contact in Mexico, 2,018 in the United States, and 627 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with clients, granting superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Six months consolidated results
Total consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 10% to Ps.49,119 million, from Ps.44,801 million for the same period of 2017, boosted by 10% and 9% growth in both financial and commercial businesses, respectively.
EBITDA was Ps.9,028 million, 5% higher than the Ps.8,628 million for the same period a year ago; the EBITDA margin in the first six months of 2018 was 18%. Operating profit grew 2% to Ps.7,640 million during the period.
The company reported net income of Ps.2,386 million, compared to Ps.11,638 million a year ago, mainly due a depreciation this period in the market value of underlying financial instruments that the company holds, which doesn’t imply cash flow, compared to depreciation the prior year.
6M 2017
6M 2018
Change
Ps.
%
Consolidated revenue
$44,801
$49,119
$4,318
10%
EBITDA
$8,628
$9,028
$400
5%
Operating profit
$7,483
$7,640
$158
2%
Net result
$11,638
$2,386
$(9,252)
-79%
Net result per share
$50.19
$10.51
$39.68
-79%
Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of June 30, 2017, Elektra* outstanding shares were 231.9 million and as of June 30, 2018, were 227.1 million.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama and El Salvador.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value, to create social capabilities to improve the communities’ conditions; and environmental value, by reducing the negative impact related to its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (http://totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.