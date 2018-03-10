Grupo Rotoplas will propose a Capital Reimbursement payable in cash at its Shareholders' Meeting

MEXICO CITY, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA) ("Rotoplas" or the "Company"), the leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions in the Americas, announces that at the next General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, a capital reimbursement payable in cash will be proposed in the amount of MXN $0.37 for each outstanding share, taking into consideration the Company's current liquidity.

The aforementioned capital reimbursement payable in cash, if approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, will be paid in a single payment on May 7th, 2018.

Contacto RI:

Ofelia M López Aranda T

52015000 ext. 50163

[email protected]

Safe Harbor

This press release may include certain forward-looking statements relating to Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V., it relies on considerations of the Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. management which are based on current and known information; however, the forward-looking statements could vary due to facts, circumstances and events beyond the control of Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions for storing, carrying, and treating water. With almost 40 years' experience in the industry and 21 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries and a portfolio that includes 18 product lines. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 2014.

