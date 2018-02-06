Guaranteed Rate Appoints Mortgage Industry Veteran Craig Lombardi to Head Its Online Division; Scott Stephen Named Chief Growth Officer

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, today announced it has hired Craig Lombardi as President, Online Division, to oversee the company’s loan origination from leads generated via the company's online marketing and advertising channels. Scott Stephen, who formerly held this position, has been named Chief Growth Officer and will oversee the expansion of ancillary entities such as Guaranteed Rate Insurance and Ravenswood Title Company as well as other growth initiatives across the company.

“Craig has the in-depth mortgage, sales and call center expertise necessary to leverage our platform and is the perfect choice to exponentially grow our Online Division,” says Chief Executive Officer and Founder Victor Ciardelli. “He joins the company at the exact right time with precisely the credentials and background we are seeking for this role. Scott has done a fantastic job nurturing the Online Division since its inception and will be a huge asset as he transitions to focus on other strategic expansion projects.”

Most recently an Executive with Quicken Loans, Lombardi brings a wealth of experience in the mortgage space as well as a rich background in sales, domestic call center management and revenue growth strategy. In addition to Quicken Loans, where he also served as Director of Mortgage Banking for nearly six years, Lombardi previously held positions as Vice President, Business Intelligence and Sales with Protect America; Director of Program Sales for Revana; and Telesales Channel Manager at Clearwire.

“Guaranteed Rate is an amazing entrepreneurial success story and I’m thrilled to be a part of their next growth chapter,” says Lombardi. “What really strikes me is how authentically each person lives the company’s core values every day, values that I very much believe in and live myself. There is tremendous opportunity for further success and expansion with our already impressive Online Division team. I am excited to work with this organization and make an immediate impact.”

Scott Stephen has been with Guaranteed Rate for six years and has been instrumental in cultivating the Online Division and in securing the naming rights deal for Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the White Sox. Prior to arriving at Guaranteed Rate, Stephen served as the Chief Operating Officer for two influential companies: Playboy Enterprises, one of America’s most iconic brands, and Yesmail, a pioneer in the digital marketing arena.

“Our growth potential is limitless and I’m excited to tap into new revenue growth streams while leveraging the potential of our current entities,” says Stephen. “Guaranteed Rate is poised to continue its rapid rise and I’m honored to be a part of its history and future.”

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has approximately 195 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $23 billion in loans in 2016 alone. The company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world's first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders 2016, was chosen as Top Lender 2016 and 2017 by Chicago Agent magazine, made the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list seven of the past eight years, and was named Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

