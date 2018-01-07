Guardian Launches at CES as First Truly DIY, Autonomous Water Leak Prevention System, Stopping Home Water Damage Before It Starts

Elexa, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-tech electrical components, announced today that it has officially launched Guardian, the first water leak prevention system that does not require tools for installation and allows users to “set it and forget it” for ultimate peace of mind. The Guardian Water Leak Prevention System consists of an autonomous valve controller as well as individual leak detectors with a 15-year battery life for placement around the house, providing leak detection by sensing water on both the top from drips and bottom from flooding. Guardian is now available for $399.00 via getguardian.com, Amazon and in some of the nation's largest retailers in Q1, including Home Depot, True Value and participating Ace Hardware stores.

“Elexa has succeeded based on our obsessive commitment to addressing home needs with innovative technology and perfecting the user experience. Guardian is the latest solution in this mission, delivering a reliable, always-on water leak prevention solution that anyone can install, requires no plumbing or tools, and is accessible even when the user is not in the home,” said Larry Beger, CEO, Elexa. “We took years to develop it, literally thinking of everything to ensure Guardian prevents water leaks and damage from the first drop, while offering ultimate ‘set it and forget it’ peace of mind.”

Water damage affects more households than fire and theft combined in the U.S. each year, yet the vast majority of homes are not equipped to mitigate or prevent the damages that can occur. In the U.S. alone, homeowners file more than 14,000 water damage claims per day, averaging between $6,000-$15,000 each and totaling up to $10 billion in preventable damages per year. Most of the damage comes from faulty appliances, burst pipes, and human error, with impact going far beyond just money lost, resulting in major inconvenience and often displacing families from their homes for weeks.

Guardian prevents water damage from the very first drop and even shuts off water in the event of an earthquake with built-in vibration sensors. Connected via the Guardian iOS and Android app, users can check the status of detectors, switch the valve controller on and off and check the temperature, ensuring around the clock visibility even outside the home.

Guardian’s distinct features include:

Double Leak Detection - Water-resistant detectors, placed throughout the house, sense water leaks from both the top and bottom ensuring both drops and flooding are detected.

- Water-resistant detectors, placed throughout the house, sense water leaks from both the top and bottom ensuring both drops and flooding are detected. 100 Percent DIY Installation - A staunch commitment to creating a simple, one-size-fits-all solution has ensured that Guardian is easily installed by homeowners in minutes with zero tools and zero professional installation required.

A staunch commitment to creating a simple, one-size-fits-all solution has ensured that Guardian is easily installed by homeowners in minutes with zero tools and zero professional installation required. Hassle-free Installation and Maintenance-Free Longevity - Completely retrofittable, Guardian’s valve controller adjusts to the height and size of the valve at hand. Once installed, it is truly maintenance-free, performing weekly automated self-checks to ensure all systems are working accurately and protecting homes 24/7.

Completely retrofittable, Guardian’s valve controller adjusts to the height and size of the valve at hand. Once installed, it is truly maintenance-free, performing weekly automated self-checks to ensure all systems are working accurately and protecting homes 24/7. Stand-Alone Device - Since the internet is only required for off-site control and app notifications, Guardian is not dependant on wifi or electricity to function properly.

- Since the internet is only required for off-site control and app notifications, Guardian is not dependant on wifi or electricity to function properly. Unique Water Detectors - Guardian’s detectors are water-resistant, offer a 15-year battery life and include vibration sensors to alert users if the detector has been moved or of an earthquake. In addition, all devices have a communication range of up to 1000 feet.

The Guardian Water Leak Prevention System will also be made available at a reduced price to participants in a homeowners’ insurance pilot program with Berkshire Hathaway GUARD insurance companies. Through the pilot program, homeowners insurance policy holders will also receive a premium discount from the insurance company when the system is properly installed and monitored. More details to follow.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD joins five other property and casualty insurance providers piloting Guardian.

Guardian will be exhibiting at CES in Sands, Halls A-D at booth #43009 and can also be found at the Z-Wave Pavilion in Sands at booth #41717.

About Guardian

Guardian provides fully autonomous water damage prevention. An easy-to-install Valve Controller connects to your existing water main and communicates with Leak Detectors throughout your home to take action at the first sign of a leak, flood, earthquake, limiting the damage done to your home. Guardian is available for purchase on its website, Amazon and in some of the nation's largest retailers in Q1, including Home Depot, True Value and participating Ace Hardware stores.

Guardian is owned by Chicago-based Elexa Consumer Products, which designs and manufactures high-tech electrical components used by some of the most prestigious Fortune 500 companies around the world.

