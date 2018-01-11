Log in
Guest Blog: CES Is Waking up to Some Fresh UK Tech

01/11/2018 | 06:39pm CET

techUK CES 2018: UK start-up with a designer ​tea and coffee-brewing-alarm ​clock, the Barisieur, will be showcased at the Great Britain and Northern Ireland pavilion at CES this year

Joshua Renouf came up with his tea and coffee-brewing-alarm ​clock design during his final year at University. After receiving a first-class honours for his project and interest on his website, his idea now has over $700,000 in crowdfunding and has moved into full production. With the American market accounting for 50 per cent of the company's business, CES presents a unique opportunity for Joshua to engage with suppliers and customers.

Joshua Renouf, Founder of Barisieur explains why CES is coming at the perfect time:

'The Barisieur has gone into production and we are looking to fulfil our initial orders around January and the beginning of February. Engaging the American market is crucial as it appears to be more accustomed to the crowdfunding platforms then the UK and EU market - US citizens are also huge fans of pour-over coffee.

'We are also pleased with the help from the DiT and techUK - every bit of support always means a lot for a start-up. Being able to showcase products at one of the biggest consumer electronics show is a serious opportunity. The people and companies that we'll come in contact with will be very useful for the future success of Barisieur. '

Find Barisieur at (51916)

For more information, please visit http://www.barisieur.com/

Twitter : @Barisieur, @Renouf28

Instagram: @Barisieur, @JoshRenouf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/barisieur

techUK published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 17:39:09 UTC.

