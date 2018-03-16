Guggenheim Investments Declares Equity Exchange Traded Funds Quarterly Distributions 

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the investment management division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced that the following Guggenheim equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) have declared quarterly distributions. The table below summarizes the distribution for each Fund.



Share XLG Guggenheim S&P 500® Top 50 ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.758 RSP Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.429 OEW Guggenheim S&P 100® Equal Weight ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.112 RPV Guggenheim S&P 500® Pure Value ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.327 RPG Guggenheim S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.108 RFV Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Pure Value ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.201 RFG Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Pure Growth ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.125 RZV Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Value ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.302 RZG Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Growth ETF 3/15/17 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.208 RTM Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.217 RGI Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Industrials ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.338 RYT Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Technology ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.209 Distributions Schedule Ticker Exchange Traded Fund Name Ex-Date Record

Share RYH Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Health Care ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.151 RHS Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.498 RCD Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.286 RYE Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.246 RYF Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Financials ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.221 RYU Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Utilities ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.826 EWRE Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Real Estate ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.095 EWMC Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Equal Weight ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.190 EWSC Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Equal Weight ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.183 GMFL Guggenheim Multi-Factor Large Cap ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0.080 EWEM Guggenheim MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF 3/16/18 3/18/18 3/29/18 $0/129

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located on the Fund’s website under the “Literature” tab. Distributions may be comprised of sources other than income, which may not reflect actual Fund performance.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $250 billion* in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at http://guggenheiminvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

The referenced funds are distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management business of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), which includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors (“GFIA”), Security Investors, LLC (“SI”), the investment advisors to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC is affiliated with Guggenheim, SI, and GFIA.

1 Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 12.31.2017. The assets include leverage of $12.1bn for assets under management and $0.4bn for assets for which we provide administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.