Guggenheim Investments Declares Equity Exchange Traded Funds Quarterly Distributions 

03/16/2018 | 12:17am CET

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the investment management division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced that the following Guggenheim equity exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) have declared quarterly distributions. The table below summarizes the distribution for each Fund.

Distributions Schedule
TickerExchange Traded Fund NameEx-DateRecord
Date		Payable
Date		Total Rate Per
Share
XLGGuggenheim S&P 500® Top 50 ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.758
RSPGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.429
OEWGuggenheim S&P 100® Equal Weight ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.112
RPVGuggenheim S&P 500® Pure Value ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.327
RPGGuggenheim S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.108
RFVGuggenheim S&P MidCap 400®  Pure Value ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.201
RFGGuggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Pure Growth ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.125
RZVGuggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Value ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.302
RZGGuggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Growth ETF3/15/173/18/183/29/18$0.208
RTMGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.217
RGIGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Industrials ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.338
RYTGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Technology ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.209
 
Distributions Schedule
TickerExchange Traded Fund NameEx-Date Record
Date		Payable
Date		Total Rate Per
Share
RYHGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Health Care ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.151
 RHSGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.498
RCDGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.286
RYEGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.246
RYFGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Financials ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.221
RYUGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Utilities ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.826
EWREGuggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Real Estate ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.095
EWMCGuggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Equal Weight ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.190
EWSCGuggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Equal Weight ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.183
GMFLGuggenheim Multi-Factor Large Cap ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0.080
EWEMGuggenheim MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF3/16/183/18/183/29/18$0/129

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located on the Fund’s website under the “Literature” tab. Distributions may be comprised of sources other than income, which may not reflect actual Fund performance.

For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/etf.

About Guggenheim Investments                                                                                           

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $250 billion* in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Media Contacts

Ivy McLemore
Director of Intermediary Communications
Guggenheim Investments
[email protected]
(212) 518-9859

This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at http://guggenheiminvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

The referenced funds are distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management business of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), which includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors (“GFIA”), Security Investors, LLC (“SI”), the investment advisors to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC is affiliated with Guggenheim, SI, and GFIA.

1 Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 12.31.2017. The assets include leverage of $12.1bn for assets under management and $0.4bn for assets for which we provide administrative services. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.


