Guggenheim Investments Exchange Traded Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

03/02/2018 | 12:54am CET

NEW YORK, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the investment management division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced that the following Guggenheim exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) have declared distributions. The table below summarizes the distribution for each ETF.

Distributions Schedule
TickerExchange Traded Fund NameEx-DateRecord
Date		Payable
Date		Total Rate Per
Share
GSYGuggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF13/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0649
GTOGuggenheim Total Return Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0923
BSCIGuggenheim BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0236
BSCJGuggenheim BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0279
BSCKGuggenheim BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0325
BSCLGuggenheim BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0365
BSCMGuggenheim BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0398
BSCNGuggenheim BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0423
BSCOGuggenheim BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0461

1 Effective June 30, 2017, the fund’s name was changed to Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF. Please see the fund’s prospectus for more details.

TickerExchange Traded Fund Name  Ex-DateRecord
Date		Payable
Date		Total Rate Per
Share
BSCPGuggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0470
BSCQGuggenheim BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0451
BSCRGuggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0389
BSJIGuggenheim BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0617
BSJJGuggenheim BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0776
BSJKGuggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0839
BSJLGuggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0910
BSJMGuggenheim BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0959
BSJNGuggenheim BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.1038
BSJOGuggenheim BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0970
BSJPGuggenheim BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF3/2/20183/5/20183/7/2018$0.0860

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located on the Fund’s website under the “Literature” tab. Distributions may be comprised of sources other than income, which may not reflect actual fund performance.

For more information, please visit https://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/etf

About Guggenheim Investments
Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with $250 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

Media Contact
Ivy McLemore
Managing Director, Investment Communications
Guggenheim Investments
[email protected]
(212) 518-9859

This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at http://guggenheiminvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

The referenced funds are distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), which includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC ("GFIA") and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (“GPIM”), the investment advisors to the referenced funds. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, is affiliated with Guggenheim, GFIA and GPIM.

BulletShares®, BulletShares® USD Corporate Bond Index, and BulletShares® USD High Yield Corporate Bond Index are trademarks of Guggenheim Index ServicesSM and have been licensed for use by Guggenheim Investments. Guggenheim Index Services is an affiliate of Guggenheim Investments.

1 Guggenheim Investments total asset figure is as of 12.31.2017.  The assets include leverage of $12.1bn for assets under management and $0.4bn for assets for which we provide administrative services.  Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Real Estate, LLC, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
