Gundersen Health System : Congratulations, residents and fellows

Residents and fellows were honored June 21 for completing their training at Gundersen Health System. Gundersen's residency and fellowship programs last between one to five years. 'We are very proud of these graduates and thankful for all of their contributions to our mission and vision. We are confident that they will bring distinction to themselves, their communities, and Gundersen in the years ahead,' says Gregory P. Thompson, MD, Gundersen Medical Foundation's Director of Medical Education.

Gundersen Medical Foundation offers fully accredited Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Optometry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, and transitional year residency programs. In addition, fellowship training in advanced GI Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Surgery, and Hematology and Medical Oncology is offered.

Gundersen Medical Foundation also sponsors accredited postgraduate training programs in Sports Medicine Physical Therapy, Pharmacy and new to the 2018- 19 academic year, a post-doctoral fellowship in Psychology. Program and Associate Program directors for Gundersen residency and fellowship programs are:

Paul T. Klas, MD, and Robyn A. Borge, MD, Family Medicine Residency

Benjamin T. Jarman, MD, and Christine J. Waller, MD, General Surgery Residency

Steven B. Pearson, MD, and Rachel M. Hawker, MD, Internal Medicine Residency

Thomas S. Mackenzie, DDS, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency

David M. Dawson, DPM, and Devin C. Simonson, DPM, Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency

Lori S. Weber, MD, Transitional Year Residency

Shanu N. Kothari, MD, FACS, and Brandon T. Grover, DO, Advanced GI Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Surgery Fellowship

Lori J. Rosenstein, MD, and David E. Marinier, MD, Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship

Adam E. Gregg, PharmD, Pharmacy Residency

Scott Straker, PT, SCS, ATC, and David E. Carney, MS, PT, ATC, CSC, Sports Medicine Physical Therapy Residency

Jennifer E. Gipp, OD, and John L. Sterling, OD, Optometry Residency

Erin L. Millard, PsyD, and Bryan J. Kolberg, PsyD, Psychology Post-Doctoral Fellowship

Transitional Year

Tanner C. Anderson, MD, Radiology Residency Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Anthony P. Berger, MD, MPH, Dermatology Residency University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

William G. Breen, MD, Radiation Oncology Residency Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Andrew Chong, MD, Radiology Residency University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif.

Alec E. Ganske, MD, Radiology Residency Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Benjamin A. Johnson-Tesch, MD, Radiology Residency Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Jacob G. Light, MD, Ophthalmology Residency The Johns Hopkins Hospital - Wilmer Eye Institute Baltimore, Md.

Cory J. Miller, MD, Ophthalmology Residency University of Missouri, Kansas City, Mo.

Molly S. Peterson, MD, Radiology Residency UW-Madison, Madison, Wis.

Cooper T. Rapp, MD, Radiation Oncology Residency University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

Logan T. Vander Woude, DO, MPH, Ophthalmology Residency University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

Diana L. Vork, MD, Dermatology Residency Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.

Internal Medicine

Emily Allex, DO, Internal Medicine Chief Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wis.

Sankalpa Bandi, MD, Hospitalist Bellin Health System, Green Bay, Wis.

Daniel R. Field, MD, Hybrid Sanford Health, Bismark, N.D.

Steven Finstad, MD, Hospitalist St. Lukes, Duluth, Minn.

Matthew Fischer, MD, Hospitalist Billings Clinic, Billings, Mont.

Safiya Khan, MD, Hospitalist Regional Health, Rapid City, S.D.

Jonathan James Kriescher, DO, Hospitalist Bellin Health System, Green Bay, Wis.

Sandy Chou Lee-Baird, MD, Hospitalist Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids, Minn.

Kelly Delaney-Nelson, MD, Rheumatology Fellowship University of Missouri, Columbia, Mo.

General Surgery

Wesley R. Badger, MD, General Surgeon Regional Health, Spearfish, S.D.

Nicholas E. Coorough, MD, General Surgeon Bellin Health, Green Bay, Wis.

Ryan S. Watson, MD, General Surgeon Essentia Health, Virginia, Minn.

Fellowship in Advanced GI Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Surgery

Michael C. Morell, MD, private practice General Surgery Group Visalia, Calif.

Fellowship in Hematology/Medical Oncology

Chaithanya Ambladi Bhaskar, MD, Hematologist/ Oncologist Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wis.

Devalkumar Rajyaguru, MD, Hematologist/ Oncologist Baptist Health Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, Madisonville, Ky.

Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

Brent A. Fuerbringer, DPM, Podiatrist Gundersen Health System, Tomah, Wis.

Peter J. Hordyk, DPM, Podiatrist Gundersen Health System, Tomah, Wis.

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Mark J. Erickson, DDS, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wis.

Sports Medicine Physical Therapy

Sarah A. Menhennett, PT, DPT To be determined

Michael W. Rodriguez, PT, DPT To be determined

Optometry

George N. Bouras, OD, Optometrist Center for Sight Ophthalmology Practice Las Vegas, Nev.

Pharmacy