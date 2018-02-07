Gunung Capital Bhd : Change in Boardroom - DATO JAMAL BIN MOHD ARIS

|
Date of change
07 Feb 2018
Name
DATO JAMAL BIN MOHD ARIS
Age
55
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Independent Director
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Appointment
Qualifications
MAY 1987 : MASTERS IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION (Major in Finance/Investment) University of South Dakota, USA, Honors *BETA GAMMA SIGMA (The National Scholastic Honorary Society for Students of Business and Management) *Dean's Honor Roll May 1986 : BACHELOR OF ARTS Major in Finance/Economics) Westmar College, Le Mars, lowa, USA Honors *ALPHA MU GAMMA (The national Collegiate Foreign Language Honor Society) *Dean's Honor Roll May 1983 : DIPLOMA IN ACCOUNTANCY Mara Institute of Technology Honors *Dean's List
Working experience and occupation
YBhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris has around 31 years working experience with various financial institutions, constructions and development sectors. He has extensive exposure in banking industry and corporate services with various reputable institutions.He started his career in 1983 with a major financial institution before continuing further study abroad. He resumed working in 1987 and since then has served various commercial organisations and financial institutions. Prior to this appointment, he held a top post as Managing Director of a branding consultancy outfit. He was also the Managing Director & Group CEO of MajuPerak Holdings Berhad from February 2014 to March 2017.
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
Nil
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Nil
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Nil
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Nil