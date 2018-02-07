Gunung Capital Bhd : Change in Boardroom - DATO JAMAL BIN MOHD ARIS

Working experience and occupation

YBhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris has around 31 years working experience with various financial institutions, constructions and development sectors. He has extensive exposure in banking industry and corporate services with various reputable institutions.He started his career in 1983 with a major financial institution before continuing further study abroad. He resumed working in 1987 and since then has served various commercial organisations and financial institutions. Prior to this appointment, he held a top post as Managing Director of a branding consultancy outfit. He was also the Managing Director & Group CEO of MajuPerak Holdings Berhad from February 2014 to March 2017.