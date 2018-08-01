Guy Fieri’s Northern California Wildfire Relief Supported by William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas

William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and
Dallas, supports Guy Fieri’s Northern California Wildfire relief efforts.
Star of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Mr. Fieri has teamed up with
volunteers, the Salvation Army, and Operation Barbecue Relief to provide
hot meals for thousands of victims affected by the devastating Carr Fire
crisis.
According to media sources, California’s Carr Fire is the 9th
most destructive in the State’s history.
Mr. Lautman, a native of Southern California, is proud to contribute to
Guy Fieri’s Northern California Wildfire Relief Efforts to provide food
and relief to Californians affected by the Carr Fire disaster.
Nexus Health Capital, with offices in NYC and Dallas, has provided,
for nearly 20 years, seasoned investment banking advice to middle-market
healthcare companies, with an unwavering commitment to senior-level
attention and the focused expertise of a boutique advisory firm. For
more information, please visit www.nexushealthcap.com.
