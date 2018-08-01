Log in
Guy Fieri's Northern California Wildfire Relief Supported by William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas

08/01/2018

Charitable Contribution to Guy Fieri’s Northern California Wildfire Relief Efforts Made By William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas

William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas, supports Guy Fieri’s Northern California Wildfire relief efforts.

Star of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Mr. Fieri has teamed up with volunteers, the Salvation Army, and Operation Barbecue Relief to provide hot meals for thousands of victims affected by the devastating Carr Fire crisis.

According to media sources, California’s Carr Fire is the 9th most destructive in the State’s history.

Mr. Lautman, a native of Southern California, is proud to contribute to Guy Fieri’s Northern California Wildfire Relief Efforts to provide food and relief to Californians affected by the Carr Fire disaster.

Nexus Health Capital, with offices in NYC and Dallas, has provided, for nearly 20 years, seasoned investment banking advice to middle-market healthcare companies, with an unwavering commitment to senior-level attention and the focused expertise of a boutique advisory firm. For more information, please visit www.nexushealthcap.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Nexus Health Capital at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.