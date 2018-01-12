Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gyrfalcon's Low-Power Multi-Chip Board Amazes CES 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 04:09am CET

Have you ever seen a chip that's smaller than your fingertip yet with a remarkable energy efficiency? The Silicon Valley rising AI startup Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is ready to exceed the mainstream chip companies with its newly-launched multi-chip board that amazed CES 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006255/en/

AI Cloud Training/Inferencing Multi-Chip Board (Photo: Business Wire)

AI Cloud Training/Inferencing Multi-Chip Board (Photo: Business Wire)

GTI’s Lightspeeur® 2801S was taped out successfully in September 2017. With an ultra-high-performance energy efficiency rated 9.3Tops/Watt, the chip is proven to be the world's smallest in size and the lowest powered Matrix Neural Processor. It delivers a revolutionary APiM (AI Processing in memory) architecture which features massively parallel compute capabilities to empower AI to consumer electronic devices, mobile edge computing, as well as cloud AI datacenters.

Based on Lightspeeur® 2801S, the 38mm*100mm eight-chip board provides outstanding parallel compute capabilities for on-device and cloud applications and can be connected with both M.2. and PCIe interfaces. It runs in various open frameworks like TensorFlow, Caffe and others to complete deep learning training and inference tasks.

GTI is confident in its multi-chip board and other turn-key designs shown at CES 2018. All the demos are running without internet connections. They received extremely positive feedback from industry leaders.

Socionext Inc, a leader in advanced SoC solutions for video and imaging systems, has already signed a strategic partnership agreement for the development of an AI platform with GTI. The combination of GTI’s proprietary AI accelerator chip and Socionext’s high-efficiency parallel processor system will create a high-speed, low-power system to perform image and video analysis, recognition and segmentation in surveillance systems, live-streaming and other video applications.

Socionext’s CEO Yasuo Nishiguchi said in an interview that he was looking forward to this partnership. “We work very closely with AI markets. The feature of low-power consumption is in high demand. The power shortage drama at CES could be avoided if low-powered devices were offered for AI demos.”

Toshiya Eguchi, Executive Officer of Konica Minolta Inc, spoke highly of Lightspeeur® solutions after visiting their showroom. "I believe that low-power consumption is the key trend for AI processors, the combination of Socionext and GTI definitely provides the best solution for on-device AI applications and the platform has huge potential to push forward in the market," said Mr. Eguchi.

The eight-chip board and other designs are ready for mass production. More info available at www.gyrfalcontech.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52a MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : China orders Marriott to suspend website, app in map furor
12:49a PROGRAMMED MAINTENANCE SERVICES : Joins Forces with CDAA
12:48a TESLA : Model 3 hits showroom for first time ever -- in Palo Alto
12:41a Oil dips away from levels last seen in late 2014, but analysts say market supported
12:35a HNA's financial sector push suffers new blow as ANZ axes unit's sale deal
12:30a Coupa Prices $200 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
12:29a PANASONIC EL WORKS : Starts Mass Production of Telematics Control Unit, a New Product Jointly Developed with Ficosa
12:24a TATNEFT' : Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations during Twelve Months of 2017
12:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
12:11a FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to move production of trucks from Mexico to US
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DST SYSTEMS, INC. : DST : SS&C boosts banking software heft with $5.4 billion DST deal
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler to invest $1 billion in Michigan plant, add 2,500 jobs
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Makes More Management Moves Following Elevation of Abel, Jain -- Upd..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM names James Kavanaugh as CFO, rep..
5More layoffs at Indiana factory Trump made deal to keep open

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.