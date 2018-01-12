Gyrfalcon's Low-Power Multi-Chip Board Amazes CES 2018

Have you ever seen a chip that's smaller than your fingertip yet with a
remarkable energy efficiency? The Silicon Valley rising AI startup
Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is ready to exceed the mainstream chip
companies with its newly-launched multi-chip
board that amazed CES 2018.
AI Cloud Training/Inferencing Multi-Chip Board (Photo: Business Wire)
GTI’s
Lightspeeur® 2801S was taped out successfully in September 2017.
With an ultra-high-performance energy efficiency rated 9.3Tops/Watt, the
chip is proven to be the world's smallest in size and the lowest powered
Matrix Neural Processor. It delivers a revolutionary APiM (AI Processing
in memory) architecture which features massively parallel compute
capabilities to empower AI to consumer electronic devices, mobile edge
computing, as well as cloud AI datacenters.
Based on Lightspeeur® 2801S, the 38mm*100mm eight-chip board provides
outstanding parallel compute capabilities for on-device and cloud
applications and can be connected with both M.2. and PCIe interfaces. It
runs in various open frameworks like TensorFlow, Caffe and others to
complete deep learning training and inference tasks.
GTI is confident in its multi-chip board and other turn-key designs
shown at CES 2018. All the demos are running without internet
connections. They received extremely positive feedback from industry
leaders.
Socionext Inc, a leader in advanced SoC solutions for video and imaging
systems, has already signed a strategic partnership agreement for the
development of an AI platform with GTI. The combination of GTI’s
proprietary AI accelerator chip and Socionext’s high-efficiency parallel
processor system will create a high-speed, low-power system to perform
image and video analysis, recognition and segmentation in surveillance
systems, live-streaming and other video applications.
Socionext’s CEO Yasuo Nishiguchi said in an interview that he was
looking forward to this partnership. “We work very closely with AI
markets. The feature of low-power consumption is in high demand. The
power shortage drama at CES could be avoided if low-powered devices were
offered for AI demos.”
Toshiya Eguchi, Executive Officer of Konica Minolta Inc, spoke highly of
Lightspeeur® solutions after visiting their showroom. "I believe that
low-power consumption is the key trend for AI processors, the
combination of Socionext and GTI definitely provides the best solution
for on-device AI applications and the platform has huge potential to
push forward in the market," said Mr. Eguchi.
The eight-chip board and other designs are ready for mass production.
More info available at www.gyrfalcontech.com
