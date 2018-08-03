Log in
HAIR TAL UNM ANW QCOM REVG FIZZ FB TTPH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/03/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Get additional information about HAIR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018
Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Get additional information about TAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Class Period: October 27, 2016 and May 1, 2018

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018
Class Period: April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018

Get additional information about ANW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018
Class Period: January 31, 2018 and March 12, 2018

Get additional information about QCOM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the January 27, 2017 IPO and between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018

Get additional information about REVG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rev-group-inc?wire=3

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ: FIZZ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018

Get additional information about FIZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/national-beverage-corp?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: April 26, 2018 and July 25, 2018

Get additional information about FB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Get additional information about TTPH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
